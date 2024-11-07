Adrianna Hicks, an original cast member of the musical “SIX,” is set to return to her role as Catherine of Aragon.

Beginning November 25, Hicks will reprise her portrayal as the queen for a limited engagement, stepping in for current cast member Khaila Wilcoxon. Wilcoxon’s final performance is slated for November 24. Meanwhile, Hicks is scheduled to remain in the role until February 17.

Hicks originated the role of Catherine of Aragon when “SIX” opened at the Lena Horne Theatre (then known as the Brooks Atkinson Theatre) in October 2021. Beyond her contributions to “SIX,” Hicks’ resume includes roles in “Some Like It Hot,” the 2025 Broadway revival of “The Color Purple,” and “Aladdin.”

| RELATED: Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Completes Casting |

The musical is directed by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

The current cast of “SIX” includes Wilcoxon, the outgoing Catherine of Aragon, who is joined by Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The ensemble cast features Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet as alternates.

Theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “SIX” website for more information and the latest casting details.