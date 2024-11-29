The renowned soprano and actress Sarah Brightman brings “A Christmas Symphony,” her famous celebration of the holiday season, to fans across North America with 14 shows next year. One of which performances includes a special night in Mexico for the very first time.

Kicking off November 29 at the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK, “A Christmas Symphony” visits Kansas City, Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Mexico City, MX on December 18.

Brightman is expected to have special guests on her shows where she will perform many of her holiday classics and greatest hits, accompanied by her orchestra and choir.

Beginning her career as a member of the dance troupe Hot Gossip, Brightman made her West End musical theatre debut in “Cats” in 1981. She portrayed the role of Christine Daaé in “The Phantom of the Opera” on West End and Broadway.

With the release of The Trees They Grow So High started her journey in music industry in 1988. It was the year of 1997 when she rose to stardom with the Time to Say Goodbye album, which was largely supported by the single of the same name, a duet with famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli. It became an international success, selling 12 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling singles of all-time.

In addition to her 12 studio albums, the artist dropped six albums with ex-husband Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as seven compilation albums. She has received over 180 Gold and Platinum sales awards in over 40 countries. With worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and two million DVDs, Sarah Brightman established herself as the world’s best-selling soprano.

Brightman’s 2023 Christmas tour included a $299,135 gross at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, December 9, 2023, on 2,871 tickets, according to Pollstar Boxoffice reports.

Fans willing to attend the artist’s “A Christmas Symphony” shows can check out her official website for tickets and more information.