The alt-metal group Sevendust is heading out on a headlining tour next year across the U.S.

The newly-announced “In Dust We Trust” tour comes amid the band’s support on Disturbed’s arena tour. The 12-date run kicks-off in Kansas City, Missouri on February 28, followed by shows in Atlantic City, Stroudsburg, Virginia Beach, and Myrtle Beach. They’ll appear at venues like Huntsville, Alabama’s Mars Music Hall, The Hall in Little Rock, and Millvale, Pennsylvania’s Mr. Smalls Theatre before wrapping-up at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, Missouri March 29.

During the headlining shows, Horizon Theory will provide direct support.

Alongside the new dates, Sevendust is slated to appear with Creed later this year, including back-to-back gigs at The Colosseum Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on December 30 and 31. Then, they’ll perform alongside Three Days Grace and Disturbed throughout February and March, playing in-between headlining slots.

Sevendust first arrived on the scene in 1997, garnering attention in the early 2000s with tracks like “Denial” and “Waffle” from Home, and “Angel’s Son” and “Live Again” from Animosity. They’ve released 14 studio albums to-date, including their most recent, 2023’s Truth Killer.

Find a full list of Sevendust’s upcoming shows below and snag tickets via secondary ticketing site Ticket Club below.

Sevendust | 2024-2025 Tour Dates

12/28 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino & Resort #

12/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Caesars Palace #

12/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Caesars Palace #

02/25 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena *

02/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

02/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^

03/01 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

03/02 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

03/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

03/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

03/07 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

03/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

03/11 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

03/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

03/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

03/15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom ^

03/16 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater ^

03/17 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

03/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

03/22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Peabody’s ^

03/23 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues ^

03/25 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ^

03/26 – Destin, FL @ Club LA ^

03/28 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall ^

03/29 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre ^

^ = w/ Horizon Theory

* = w/ Disturbed and Three Days Grace

# = w/ Creed