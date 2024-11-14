Shane Gillis is hitting the road with an expansive standup comedy tour set for 2025. The comedian has mapped out a 27-city itinerary that will take him through North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The tour is slated to kick off on January 10 in San Antonio at Frost Bank Center. From there, he is set to make stops in major cities such as Dallas, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, Jacksonville, and Salt Lake City.
By March, Gillis will make his way overseas for two performances in Dublin, and London. He then returns stateside in April to continue his U.S. run, beginning in Columbus, Ohio, Washington, DC, Knoxville, Buffalo, Raleigh, Omaha, and San Diego, before wrapping up on June 28 in San Jose at the SAP Center at San Jose.
Tickets for Gillis’s 2025 tour will be available through both an artist pre-sale and a general on-sale. Those who miss the pre-sale can grab seats when the general sale opens on Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.
For more information and details, fans can visit the official Shane Gillis website. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Shane Gillis 2025 Tour Dates
01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
01/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
01/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
03/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
03/14 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Broadmoor World Arena
03/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
03/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
03/23 – London, UK @ The O2
04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
04/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
04/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
05/02 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
05/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
05/10 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
05/30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
05/31 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
06/07 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
06/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose