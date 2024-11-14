Shane Gillis is hitting the road with an expansive standup comedy tour set for 2025. The comedian has mapped out a 27-city itinerary that will take him through North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The tour is slated to kick off on January 10 in San Antonio at Frost Bank Center. From there, he is set to make stops in major cities such as Dallas, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, Jacksonville, and Salt Lake City.

By March, Gillis will make his way overseas for two performances in Dublin, and London. He then returns stateside in April to continue his U.S. run, beginning in Columbus, Ohio, Washington, DC, Knoxville, Buffalo, Raleigh, Omaha, and San Diego, before wrapping up on June 28 in San Jose at the SAP Center at San Jose.

Tickets for Gillis’s 2025 tour will be available through both an artist pre-sale and a general on-sale. Those who miss the pre-sale can grab seats when the general sale opens on Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

For more information and details, fans can visit the official Shane Gillis website. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Shane Gillis 2025 Tour Dates

01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

01/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/14 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Broadmoor World Arena

03/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

03/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

03/23 – London, UK @ The O2

04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

04/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

04/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

05/02 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

05/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

05/10 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

05/30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

05/31 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

06/07 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

06/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose