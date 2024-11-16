Tate McRae is gearing up for her 50-date Miss Possessive world tour – with stops in South America, Europe, the UK, and North America.
The tour is slated to kick off on March 18 in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center, with the singer making stops in major cities across the globe. Highlights of the international leg include performances in Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Lisbon, Madrid, Dublin, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Prague. The overseas portion is set to wrap up on June 18 at the Hallenstadion in Zurich.
Following the international dates, McRae is slated to bring her tour to North America, beginning on August 5 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The North American leg will see her perform in cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Montreal, New York, Nashville, Dallas, and San Francisco, before wrapping up with a final show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 26.
Benee is set to join McRae for all European and UK dates, while Zara Larsson will accompany her across the U.S. and Canada.
Additionally, McRae is scheduled to release her third album, So Close to What, set for release on February 21. The singer is also getting ready to debut her newest single, “2 Hands,” today at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET, accompanied by a music video. She is also set to perform at Lollapalooza Argentina and Chile.
North America, the American Express® Presale starts Tuesday, November 19, giving Card Members early access to tickets. An Artist Presale follows on Wednesday, November 20, with the general public onsale beginning Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. local time via McRae’s official website.
For more information on tickets, fans can visit TateMcRae.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Tate McRae Miss Possessive World Tour Dates
Tuesday, March 18 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre
Saturday, March 22 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina
Sunday, March 23 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile
Tuesday, March 25 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo
Thursday, March 27 – Bogota, Colombia – Estereo Picnic
Saturday, March 29 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brazil
Wednesday, May 7 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
Friday, May 9 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
Monday, May 13 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyer-Halle
Wednesday, May 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Friday, May 16 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Monday, May 19 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Tuesday, May 20 – London, UK – The O2
Friday, May 23 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Saturday, May 24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tuesday, May 27 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wednesday, May 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Friday, May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sunday, June 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Tuesday, June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Wednesday, June 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Friday, June 6 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
Sunday, June 8 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
Tuesday, June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Wednesday, June 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Friday, June 13 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Monday, June 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Wednesday, June 18 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
North American Tour Dates
Tuesday, August 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thursday, August 7 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Saturday, August 9 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Wednesday, August 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Friday, August 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, August 16 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, August 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Friday, August 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Sunday, August 24 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tuesday, August 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Friday, August 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sunday, August 31 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Wednesday, September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Saturday, September 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Tuesday, September 9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thursday, September 11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, September 13 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Tuesday, September 16 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thursday, September 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Saturday, September 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wednesday, September 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Friday, September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum