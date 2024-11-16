Tate McRae is gearing up for her 50-date Miss Possessive world tour – with stops in South America, Europe, the UK, and North America.

The tour is slated to kick off on March 18 in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center, with the singer making stops in major cities across the globe. Highlights of the international leg include performances in Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Lisbon, Madrid, Dublin, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Prague. The overseas portion is set to wrap up on June 18 at the Hallenstadion in Zurich.

Following the international dates, McRae is slated to bring her tour to North America, beginning on August 5 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The North American leg will see her perform in cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Montreal, New York, Nashville, Dallas, and San Francisco, before wrapping up with a final show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 26.

Benee is set to join McRae for all European and UK dates, while Zara Larsson will accompany her across the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, McRae is scheduled to release her third album, So Close to What, set for release on February 21. The singer is also getting ready to debut her newest single, “2 Hands,” today at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET, accompanied by a music video. She is also set to perform at Lollapalooza Argentina and Chile.

North America, the American Express® Presale starts Tuesday, November 19, giving Card Members early access to tickets. An Artist Presale follows on Wednesday, November 20, with the general public onsale beginning Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. local time via McRae’s official website.

For more information on tickets, fans can visit TateMcRae.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Tate McRae Miss Possessive World Tour Dates

Tuesday, March 18 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Centre

Saturday, March 22 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

Sunday, March 23 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

Tuesday, March 25 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo

Thursday, March 27 – Bogota, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

Saturday, March 29 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brazil

Wednesday, May 7 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Friday, May 9 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

Monday, May 13 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyer-Halle

Wednesday, May 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Friday, May 16 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Monday, May 19 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tuesday, May 20 – London, UK – The O2

Friday, May 23 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Saturday, May 24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tuesday, May 27 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wednesday, May 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Friday, May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sunday, June 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Tuesday, June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wednesday, June 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Friday, June 6 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Sunday, June 8 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D

Tuesday, June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Wednesday, June 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Friday, June 13 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Monday, June 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Wednesday, June 18 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

North American Tour Dates

Tuesday, August 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thursday, August 7 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Saturday, August 9 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Wednesday, August 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Friday, August 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, August 16 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, August 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, August 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Sunday, August 24 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tuesday, August 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Friday, August 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sunday, August 31 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Wednesday, September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tuesday, September 9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thursday, September 11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, September 13 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tuesday, September 16 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thursday, September 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, September 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wednesday, September 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Friday, September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum