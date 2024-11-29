The holidays are here, and from now through the end of the year, Ticketmaster is offering a handful of ticket promotions.

Beginning on Black Friday — November 29 — through December 31, fans can choose between three different promotional discounts when purchasing select tickets on Ticketmaster. These promotions apply to certain shows across all genres, including the R&B icons of Boyz II Men, comedian Kevin Hart, the Celtic rockers Dropkick Murphys, country star Melissa Etheridge, EDM act the rock jamband Umphrey’s McGee, and Bright Eyes, among others.

Tickets are also available for sporting events, holiday shows, and several Las Vegas residencies.

So, which deals are up-for-grabs? Ticketmaster has three deals underway:

Two For One: Save 50% when purchasing two tickets with the code TMN241

Me Plus Three: Save money on a four-pack of tickets. Just look for “Me+3” or “4-Pack” tickets at checkout

Half-Off: Save up to 50% on tickets with the code TMNTX

Find the full list of ticket deals here.

Ticketmaster may be trying to earn back its spot within the good graces of fans, however, over the past year, concertgoers have lashed out at the entertainment giant for high ticket prices, which ultimately price-out their biggest fans. The ticketing giant and its parent company Live Nation are currently the subjects of an antitrust lawsuit, brought forth by the Department of Justice and 39 states alongside the District of Columbia. The suit aims to break-up the entertainment giant and its ticketing subsidiary, citing monopolistic and anticompetitive practices.