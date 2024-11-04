Fresh off the release of his latest single “John Wayne” in collaboration with Metro Boomin, Young Nudy announced a limited run of tour dates, set to take place this December.

Kicking-off December 4 at The Fillmore Charlotte, the brief trek will visit Raleigh, Indianapolis, and Nashville on December 5, 7 and 8 respectively before wrapping in Houston on December 10. The rapper will be joined by special guest Babydrill on all dates.

Following the multiple achievements of his Slimeball mixtape series from 2016 through 2018, Young Nudy garnered attention with Sli’merre, a critically-acclaimed collaboration with Pi’erre Bourne, and 2019’s mixtape Faded in the Booth. In 2020, Young Nudy dropped his debut studio album Anyways.

His sophomore album arrived the following year, Dr. EV4L, which included collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, and 21 Savage. Immediately after this release, the rapper dropped the third studio album, Rich Shooter, and kept exploring various styles. It was followed by his latest mixtape, EA Monster, in 2022.

Gumbo,Young Nude’s most recent album, dropped in 2023 and features his successful track “Peaches & Eggplants” in collaboration with 21 Savage. The hit single ranked No. 33 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Fans can find all the ticketing details and updates regarding the rapper’s upcoming album by visiting Young Nudy’s official website and grab tickets via Ticket Club.

Young Nudy 2024 Tour Dates

Wed Dec 04 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Dec 05 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sat Dec 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sun Dec 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Tue Dec 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center