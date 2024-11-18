Canadian EDM duo Zeds Dead is embarking on a tour next year to support their forthcoming album, Return to the Spectrum of Intergalactic Happiness.

The album tour will kick-off on March 7 in Atlanta, followed by gigs in Boston, Nashville, and. Brooklyn. They’ll appear at Houston’s 713 Music Hall, the Armory in Minneapolis, Missouri’s Cable Dahmer Arena, and a pair of gigs at The Concourse Project in Austin before wrapping-up at The Theatre at Great Casino Resort Toronto. Additionally, Zeds Dead will perform at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival in March.

The newly-announced shows follow Zeds Dead’s annual double-header shows at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre this past summer. Return to the Spectrum of Intergalactic Happiness, the duo’s forthcoming third studio album, marks their first full-length LP since 2016’s Northern Lights. It also follows the 2021 mixtape Catching Z’s, featuring “when i die i’mma come back,” “lost birds,” and “i think you’re cool” with Jenna Pemkowski.

Their latest single, “Sweet Memories,” dropped over the weekend. Return to the Spectrum of Intergalactic Happiness is due Friday, November 22.

