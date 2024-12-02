Legendary rock band AC/DC is returning to U.S. stages for the first time in nearly a decade with their 2025 Power Up North American Tour. The GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductees will kick off their 13-date stadium tour on April 10, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and conclude on May 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The tour will bring the iconic group to some of the nation’s most storied stadiums, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on April 18, and Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on May 24. Tickets for the highly anticipated tour go on sale Wednesday, December 6, at 12 p.m. local time.

The Power Up North American Tour follows AC/DC’s triumphant European leg earlier this year, which saw the band electrify sold-out stadium crowds. The tour is named after their 2020 album Power Up, which debuted at No. 1 in 21 countries, including their third U.S. Billboard 200 No. 1 debut. The album was a global success, earning GRAMMY® nominations for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Music Video for “Shot In The Dark.”

AC/DC remains one of the most influential rock bands in history, with more than 200 million albums sold worldwide. Their 1980 album Back in Black is the bestselling album by any band in history, with over 50 million copies sold globally. Since forming in 1973 in Sydney, Australia, AC/DC has cemented its legacy as a pioneer of rock music, with a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® secured in 2003.

The band’s current lineup includes Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on vocals, Stevie Young on rhythm guitar, Matt Laug on drums, and Chris Chaney on bass.

Fans can look forward to a mix of new tracks from Power Up and timeless classics during this latest tour.

AC/DC 2025 Power Up North American Tour Dates

April 10: Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

April 14: Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

April 18: Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

April 22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place

April 26: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

April 30: Detroit, MI – Ford Field

May 4: Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 8: Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

May 12: Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

May 16: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

May 20: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

May 24: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 28: Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Stadium