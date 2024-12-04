Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas are gearing up for their first tour in ten years.

Dubbed “The Arcadia 2025 Tour,” the group is set to embark on a 73-date trek across the United States and Canada, beginning with a two-night performance at The Louisville Palace in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 17 and 18.

Additional scheduled stops include cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Oklahoma City, San Diego, Boston, Providence and Nashville before wrapping up on September 28 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. Slated to join the group on the tour as a special guest is Willie Watson.

“I’m so grateful to get to make music again with my comrades of 40 years. They’ve always accomplished incredible work individually and have been constantly traveling because of it,” Krauss shared. “We’re very inspired to experience this new exciting chapter in the band’s history.”

Notably, vocalist-guitarist Russell Moore will join the ensemble, replacing former member Dan Tyminski. Moore shared, “To say I’m excited about recording and touring with Alison Krauss & Union Station would be a huge understatement. After 40 years of playing music full-time and leading my own group for 34 years, this opportunity is among the few things at the top of the list that my music career has offered me.”

In addition to Moore, the tour lineup will feature longtime members Ron Block on banjo, guitar, and vocals, Barry Bales on bass and vocals, and Jerry Douglas.

Additionally, the band is set to release new music in 2025, their first since Paper Airplane in 2011. Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday, December 6.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Arcadia 2025 Tour Dates

April 17 | The Louisville Palace | Louisville, Ky.

April 18 | The Louisville Palace | Louisville, Ky.

April 19 | Mershon Auditorium | Columbus, Ohio

April 25 | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park | Atlanta

April 26 | Live Oak Bank Pavilion | Wilmington, N.C.

April 27 | Koka Booth Amphitheatre | Cary, N.C.

April 29 | Bell Auditorium | Augusta, Ga.

April 30 | The Adderley Amphitheater | Tallahassee, Fla.

May 2 | The Wharf Amphitheater | Orange Beach, Ala.

May 3 | Brandon Amphitheater | Brandon, Miss.

May 4 | BJCC Concert Hall | Birmingham, Ala.

May 6 | Orpheum Theatre | Memphis, Tenn.

May 12 | First Security Amphitheater | Little Rock, Ark.

May 13 | The Criterion | Oklahoma City

May 15 | Saint Louis Music Park | Maryland Heights, Mo.

May 16 | Walmart AMP | Rogers, Ark.

May 17 | Starlight Theatre | Kansas City, Mo.

May 29 | Smart Financial Centre | Sugar Land, Texas

May 30 | Whitewater Amphitheater | New Braunfels, Texas

May 31 | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Irving, Texas

June 3 | PNC Pavilion | Cincinnati

June 4 | Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater | Decatur, Ill.

June 6 | BMO Pavilion | Milwaukee

June 7 | The Chicago Theatre | Chicago

June 8 | The Ledge | Waite Park, Minn.

June 10 | Vetter Stone Amphitheater | Mankato, Minn.

June 11 | Bayfront Festival Park | Duluth, Minn.

June 13 | McGrath Amphitheatre | Cedar Rapids, Iowa

June 14 | Denny Sanford Premier Center | Sioux Falls, S.D.

June 15 | The Astro Amphitheater | Omaha, Neb.

June 16 | Hartman Arena | Park City, Kans.

June 18 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, Colo.

June 20 | Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, Colo.

June 21 | Kit Carson Park | Taos, N.M.

July 11 | Arizona Financial Theatre | Phoenix, Ariz.

July 12 | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | San Diego

July 13 | Greek Theatre | Los Angeles

July 15 | Santa Barbara Bowl | Santa Barbara, Calif.

July 16 | The Mountain Winery | Saratoga, Calif.

July 18 | Grand Theatre | Reno, Nev.

July 19 | Redding Civic Auditorium | Redding, Calif.

July 20 | Edgefield Amphitheater | Troutdale, Ore.

July 22 | Wine Country Amphitheater | Walla Walla, Wash.

July 23 | Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden | Boise, Idaho

July 26 | Theatre at the Brick | Bozeman, Mont.

July 27 | BECU Live at Northern Quest | Airway Heights, Wash.

July 29 | Grey Eagle Resort & Casino | Calgary, AB

July 31 | TCU Place | Saskatoon, SK

Aug. 1 | Centennial Concert Hall | Winnipeg, MB

Aug. 19 | Massey Hall | Toronto, ON

Aug. 21 | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park | Indianapolis

Aug. 22 | Ascend Amphitheater | Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 23 | The Tennessee Theatre | Knoxville, Tenn.

Aug. 24 | The Tennessee Theatre | Knoxville, Tenn.

Aug. 26 | Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Aug. 28 | The Dome | Virginia Beach, Va.

Aug. 29 | Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront | Richmond, Va.

Aug. 30 | Earl Scruggs Music Festival | Mill Spring, N.C.

Sept. 6 | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre | Sterling Heights, Mich.

Sept. 7 | Jacobs Pavilion | Cleveland

Sept. 9 | Wolf Trap | Vienna, Va.

Sept. 10 | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark | Philadelphia

Sept. 12 | Beacon Theatre | New York

Sept. 16 | Veterans Memorial Auditorium | Providence, R.I.

Sept. 17 | Leader Bank Pavilion | Boston

Sept. 19 | BankNH Pavilion | Gilford, N.H.

Sept. 20, 2025 | The Green at Shelburne Museum | Shelburne, Vt.

Sept. 21 | Artpark Mainstage Theater | Lewiston, N.Y.

Sept. 23 | Salem Civic Center | Salem, Va.

Sept. 24 | Credit One Stadium | Charleston, S.C.

Sept. 26 | The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, Fla.

Sept. 27 | The BayCare Sound | Clearwater, Fla.

Sept. 28 | Hard Rock Live | Hollywood, Fla.