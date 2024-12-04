Entertainment giant Live Nation has acquired a stake in the talent management firm Timeline, which represents over 25 influencers and creators.

Through the acquisition, the Los Angeles-based company will mobilize Live Nation’s resources to expand its branding services, touring opportunities, and tour production. Larry Rudolph, veteran music manager, will serve as a strategic partner to Timeline, given his affiliation with Live Nation.

Currently, Timeline represents young Hollywood and influencer talent like Jamie Lynn Spears, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Medeline White, Chantel Jeffries, The Mian Twins, Carter Gregory, Victoria Villarroel, and more.

Matthew Hansen, chief strategy officer at Live Nation, explained that Timeline CEO and founder Alexis Fisher has “been at the forefront of influencer talent management.”

“The collaboration with Timeline will enable Live Nation to further expand into this emerging field, and we see Alexis’ integrated approach of combining influencer management, branding and touring as the next logical step for growth in the creator economy,” Hansen said.

Fisher echoed similar sentiments, noting in a statement that the strategic partnership with Live Nation “represents a defining moment for both Timeline and the broader creator economy.”

“This collaboration not only underscores our dedication to supporting and representing elite talent with the Timeline Management ecosystem but also drives innovation through the introduction of services such as tour production and brand consulting,” Fisher said. “Together, we are equipping talent with the essential tools to excel in the ever-evolving entertainment industry.”