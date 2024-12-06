Major League Baseball is stepping up to support communities devastated by Hurricane Helene in the Appalachian Mountain region. The league announced a charitable ticket sales initiative on Wednesday, ensuring that proceeds from all ticket sales in December for the MLB Speedway Classic will directly aid local relief organizations.

The ticket proceeds will benefit two Appalachian nonprofits: Appalachia Service Project and Mountain Ways. Together, they will receive a combined donation of $50,000 from MLB, split evenly between the organizations. These funds aim to bolster ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of the hurricane’s destruction.

The MLB Speedway Classic is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The event is set to feature a showdown between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, marking the first regular-season Major League Baseball game ever played in Tennessee.

This move continues MLB’s recent trend of expanding the league’s reach by hosting games in unique locations. Tennessee will become the fifth state since 2016 to host a Major League Baseball game for the first time.

Tickets for the game are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online exclusively at MLB.com/SpeedwayClassic, with a maximum of eight tickets per order.

In addition to the ticket proceeds for the Speedway Classic, MLB has already donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist with recovery efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton.