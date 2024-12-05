Rock band Pearl Jam has confirmed that they will continue their Dark Matter Tour in the spring of 2025, with new tour dates that will take them across major cities in North America. The additional tour dates come as continued support for their album, Dark Matter.

The 2025 Dark Matter tour is slated to kick off on April 24 in Hollywood, FL, at Hard Rock Live. From there, the band is scheduled to play two shows in Atlanta on April 29 and May 1, followed by two performances in Nashville, TN, on May 6 and 8. From there, the “Last Kiss” singers will take their music to Raleigh for two nights on May 11 and 13. The band is then set to wrap their tour up with two gigs in Pittsburgh at PPG Arena on May 16 and 18.

General public tickets will be available through the Artist Presale on Ticketmaster. To participate, fans must sign up before 10 a.m. PT on December 10. Each sign-up allows fans to select up to five show dates.

The Artist Presale is set to begin on Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local venue time. Additionally, an exclusive presale for Ten Club members (active as of December 4, 2024) has already begun for all tour dates.

Support acts for the new shows are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can head to pearljam.com for additional information and ticket details.

A complete list of 2025 dates can be found below:

Dark Matter 2025 Tour Dates

April 24 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

April 26 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

April 29 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

May 1 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

May 6 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

May 8 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

May 11 – Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

May 13 – Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

May 16 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

May 18 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA