The metalheads of Spiritbox are heading out on a North American tour next spring in support of their forthcoming sophomore record.

The 24-date “Tsunami Sea North American Tour” kicks-off April 3 at Dallas’ South Side Ballroom. From there, they’ll appear in Orlando, Philadelphia, Boston, and Chicago, stopping in venues along the way like New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom, M TELUS in Montreal, Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium, and The Masonic in San Francisco before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on May 10.

Throughout the run, the English heavy metal band Loathe will provide direct support, with Dying Wish and Gel opening the show.

The North American trek follows the group’s international shows throughout Germany in February with Periphery and Stray From The Path. In June, they’ll return to Europe for performances at Rock Im Park Festival and Rock Am Ring Festival in Germany, followed by appearances at Czech Republic’s Rock For People Festival, Greenfield Festival, UK’s Download Festival, and Graspop Festival in Belgium. They’ll also perform alongside Linkin Park in Italy, Netherlands, and the UK.

Spiritbox will be touring in support of Tsunami Sea, due March 7, 2025. The record follows their 2021 debut Eternal Blue, which helped them garner attention with tracks “Circle with Me,” “Constance,” and “Secret Garden.” So far, they’ve released two singles off the new record: “Soft Spine” and “Perfect Soul.”

Tickets to Spiritbox’s North American run head on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. here. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free one-year membership).

Spiritbox 2025 Tour Dates

4/3 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

4/4 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

4/5 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

4/7 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

4/8 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

4/11 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor

4/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

4/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

4/15 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

4/18 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

4/19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/21 – Montreal, QC – M TELUS*

4/23 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Casino

4/25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

4/29 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

4/30 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

5/2 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

5/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

5/6 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

5/7 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

5/9 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium*

*w/oGEL

International Tour Dates

12/14 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio Azteca*

2/13 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace~

2/15 – Berlin, GER – Berlin Columbiahalle~

2/16 – Amsterdam, NL – Tilburg 013~

2/18 – Paris, FR – Paris Olympia~

2/19 – Cologne, GER – Cologne Palladium~

2/20 – Frankfort, GER – Frankfurt Zoom~

2/22 – Munich, GER – Munich Tonhalle~

2/23 – Hamburg, GER – Hamburg Große Freiheit 36~

6/6 – Nürnberg, GER – Rock Im Park Festival

6/7 – Nürburg, GER – Rock Am Ring Festival

6/11 – Hradec Kralove, CZE – Rock For People Festival

6/12 – Interlaken, CH – Greenfield Festival

6/15 – Donington Park, UK – Download Festival

6/21 – Dessel, BE – Graspop Festival

6/24 – Milan, IT – I-Days Festival^

6/26 – Arnhem, NL – Gelredome^

6/28 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

~Headline tour w/Periphery and Stray From The Path

*w/Bring Me The Horizon

^w/Linkin Park