Billy Joel is getting ready to take the stage for a series of performances across North America and the UK. The singer-songwriter will welcome special guests Sting, Stevie Nicks, and Rod Stewart at select shows.

The tour is slated to begin on February 8 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. From there, the singer is set to make stops across multiple cities such as Toronto, Detroit, Syracuse, Charlotte, and Washington DC, before wrapping up on November 1 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live.

Notably, the “Uptown Girl” singer has two international performances scheduled in June. Joel is slated for one performance in Edinburgh on June 7 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. From there, he is set to perform in Liverpool at Anfield on June 21.

Tickets for Joel’s show at Citi Field in Queens on August 21, where he is set to share the stage with Sting, will be available first through a series of pre-sales beginning February 12 at 10 a.m. ET. General on-sale is set to start via Ticketmaster on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. ET.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit billyjoel.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Billy Joel’s 2025 Tour Dates

02/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *

02/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #

04/11 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field *

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *

05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium *

06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield

06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield

07/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium ^

07/18 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium ^

08/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

08/21 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field *

09/05 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park *

09/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^

11/01 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

* = w/ Sting

# = w/ Stevie Nicks

^ = w/ Rod Stewart