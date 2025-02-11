Broadway’s “The Outsiders” is getting ready to welcome Alex Joseph Grayson to its stage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Beginning February 28, Grayson is set to take on the role of Dallas Winston, stepping in for Joshua Boone, who departed the production on January 26. Until Grayson’s debut, the role will continue to be performed by Aramie Payton and Daryl Tofa.

The current cast features Brody Grant as Ponyboy, Brent Comer as Darrel, and Jason Schmidt as Sodapop. Sky Lakota-Lynch portrays Johnny Cade, while Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance. Daryl Tofa takes on the role of Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul plays Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry appears as Paul.

Behind the scenes, the creative team of “The Outsiders” includes Justin Levine, who serves as music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, with choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman.

AMP leads scenic design in collaboration with Tatiana Kahvegian, while Sarafina Bush handles costume design. Lighting design comes from Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, with Cody Spencer on sound design.

Music direction is by Matt Hinkley, and casting is overseen by Xavier Rubiano of Tara Rubin Casting. The dance captains for the production are Milena J. Comeau and Tilly Evans-Krueger, with Henry Julián Gendron serving as fight captain.

Notably, since its debut, “The Outsiders” has taken home four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Danya Taymor won for Best Direction of a Musical, while Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim were recognized for their lighting design. Cody Spencer also earned a Tony for his work in sound design.

For more information and ticket details, visit OutsidersMusical.com.