The 2025 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert is set to return March 6 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The ninth annual event will feature a lineup of performances from Alicia Keys, Beck, Cher, Kate Hudson, Trey Anastasio of Phish, Mavis Staples, Peter Frampton, and Michael McDonald. The concert will also include presenters Alex Edelman, Amy Schumer, Susie Essman, and Tracy Morgan.

Love Rocks NYC is a fundraiser for God’s Love We Deliver, an organization that has been providing medically tailored meals to people suffering from severe and chronic illnesses since 1985. Founded as a response to the AIDS pandemic, God’s Love now serves individuals living with over 200 different diagnoses, providing meals when they are unable to shop or cook for themselves.

“As we prepare for the 9th Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC concert, we’re reminded of the power of music and community to create change,” said Terrence Meck, CEO of God’s Love We Deliver.

“This year is especially meaningful as God’s Love We Deliver celebrates having delivered more than 40 million meals since our founding in 1985. We are so proud of our work nourishing our neighbors affected by severe and chronic illness, and we are grateful to Love Rocks NYC for the visibility and funds it raises for God’s Love We Deliver.”

Since the first benefit concert in 2017, the Love Rocks NYC concert has raised $50 million, funding over five million meals. This year, the event will also provide support to Project Angel Food, a peer organization based in Los Angeles, to aid in their recovery efforts following the devastating L.A. wildfires.

Pre-sale tickets for the event will be available starting Thursday, February 13, at 10 a.m. ET, while the public on sale will begin on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. ET. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting God’s Love We Deliver.