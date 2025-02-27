Inaugural Up In The Sky Festival to Feature Rüfüs Du Sol, Kacey Musgraves

Aspen, CO, is getting ready to welcome the debut of the Up In The Sky Music Festival, set to take place at Buttermilk Mountain.

The festival is scheduled for August 8 and 9 with headliners Rüfüs Du Sol and Kacey Musgraves. Sharing the stage with Du Sol on Friday, August 8, are SG Lewis (Live), Suki Waterhouse and Glass Beams.

Meanwhile, Musgraves is set to lead the Saturday, August 9 slot alongside Glass Animals, Role Model, Nessa Barrett and Jensen McRae.

Festival co-founder Danny Goldberg of Belly Up Aspen expressed excitement over finally bringing Up In The Sky to life.

“Aspen is home, and we are honored and humbled to have the opportunity to build something new in such a special place with incredible artists. We have spent nearly a decade developing this idea, and our goal is to deliver an unforgettable experience with Up In The Sky.”

Notably, in addition to headlining Up In The Sky, Musgraves is scheduled to perform at a number of festivals this upcoming year. The country singer is also slated to make appearances at the Hinterland Festival, the New Orleans Jazz Festival, as well as the second annual Extra Innings Festival and the inaugural Zootown Festival.

Festivalgoers looking to secure their spot to Up In The Sky can purchase tickets starting Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m. MT via www.upintheskyfestival.com. A variety of ticketing options will be available, including 1-Day GA, 1-Day VIP, 2-Day GA, 2-Day VIP, and Cabin Tickets.

A complete lineup can be found below:

Up In The Sky Music Festival Lineup