Lollapalooza Berlin is getting ready for its 2025 edition, set to take place at Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium on July 12 to 13. Slated to headline the festival are pop artist Justin Timberlake, BTS’ J-Hope, and singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.

Joining the headlining trio are Benson Boone, Raye, and Shaboozey. Fans can also expect sets from EDM Armin Van Buuren, The Last Dinner Party, and Ive. The 2025 roster also features techno duo Brutalismus 3000, house music artists Dom Dolla and John Summit, UK rising star Artemas, and alt-pop duo Magdalena Bay.

Beyond the music, Lollapalooza Berlin will feature the eco-focused Green Keiz zone, family-friendly activities at Kidzapalooza, fashion showcases through Fashionpalooza, and the Weingarten. Details on these areas will be revealed in the coming months.

Additionally, Rodrigo and Timberlake are slated to headline Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile and Brazil across multiple weekends in March alongside Shawn Mendes.

Tickets for Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 are available now. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit www.lollapaloozade.com.

A complete artists lineup can be found below:

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 Lineup