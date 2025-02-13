Children’s music group Kidz Bop is back for a massive 2025 tour including more than 60 stops across North America.

Dubbed “KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour,” the trek will pay visits to cities like Raleigh, Richmond, Virginia Beach, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Birmingham, Tampa, Oklahoma City, Toronto, Phoenix, San Diego, Austin, and many more. The run will kick-off on June 14 at the Palace Theatre in Stamford, CT with a two-day show. From there, the music brand for kids will travel across the continent all summer and early fall until its final destination at Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, NM on October 5.

Since its debut in 2001, Kidz Bop has been delivering the child-friendly versions of pop songs sung by kids. It has sold over 21 million albums reaching over 14 billion streams. While its 25th anniversary is on the horizon, the project recently released its 50th studio album which has 38 tracks, including the Sabrina Carpenter hit “Espresso,” Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” and Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby.”

The upcoming tour will feature the group’s current kid members, Aleah, Cliff, Matty and Shila, performing on the stage which will have a new design and interactive elements appealing to children. Aside from its live tours, the project connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, and a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135).

“It’s pretty simple why Kidz Bop continues to resonate and have appeal after almost 25 years,” Sasha Junk, the president of Kidz Bop, said in a statement to The New York Times. “I can kind of boil it down to one word: It’s fun. And kids love to hear other kids sing.”

Ahead of embarking on a North American tour, the Kidz Bop Kids will perform their biggest UK concert to date, taking over London’s iconic OVO Arena Wembley on March 8, in partnership with Kilimanjaro Live. This show will make them the youngest headlining artists ever to perform at OVO Arena Wembley. More UK dates will be announced soon. For tickets and information on upcoming dates, visit kidzbop.co.uk/tour.

Ticket presales for Kidz Bop’s North American tour are currently underway, followed by a general on sale Friday, February 14. For full presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. For all tour dates and ticket information, visit kidzbop.com. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the tour schedule below:

Kidz Bop Live Certified Bop Tour Dates

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | Stamford, CT (2 Shows) | Palace Theatre*

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | Hershey, PA | GIANT Center

Friday, June 20, 2025 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, June 21, 2025 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, June 22, 2025 | Greensboro, NC | White Oak Amphitheatre

Thursday, June 26, 2025 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Friday, June 27, 2025 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

Saturday, June 28, 2025 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 29, 2025 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

Thursday, July 3, 2025 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion

Saturday, July 5, 2025 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sunday, July 6, 2025 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Thursday, July 10, 2025 | Richmond, VA | Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Friday, July 11, 2025 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Saturday, July 12, 2025 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, July 13, 2025 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thursday, July 17, 2025 | Wilmington, NC | Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Friday, July 18, 2025 | Baltimore, MD | Pier Six Pavilion

Saturday, July 19, 2025 | Boston, MA (2 Shows) | Leader Bank Pavilion

Sunday, July 20, 2025 | Wallingford, CT | Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | Columbus, OH | Ohio State Fair*

Thursday, July 24, 2025 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, July 25, 2025 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Sunday, July 27, 2025 | Cincinnati, OH | PNC Pavilion

Thursday, July 31, 2025 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Friday, August 1, 2025 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

Saturday, August 2, 2025 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sunday, August 3, 2025 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 | West Allis, WI | Wisconsin State Fair*

Thursday, August 7, 2025 | Birmingham, AL | Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Friday, August 8, 2025 | Macon, GA | Atrium Health Amphitheater

Saturday, August 9, 2025 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | Oklahoma City, OK | The Zoo Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 14, 2025 | Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

Friday, August 15, 2025 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 16, 2025 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 17, 2025 | Des Moines, IA | Iowa State Fair*

Thursday, August 21, 2025 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Friday, August 22, 2025 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, August 23, 2025 | Syracuse, NY | NY State Fair*+

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | Toledo, OH | Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Thursday, August 28, 2025 | Grand Rapids, MI | DeVos Performance Hall

Sunday, August 31, 2025 | Council Bluffs, IA | Mid-America Center

Friday, September 5, 2025 | Boise, ID | The Egyptian Theatre

Saturday, September 6, 2025 | Spokane, WA | Fox Theater

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | Puyallup, WA | Washington State Fair*

Thursday, September 11, 2025 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades Amphitheater

Friday, September 12, 2025 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Saturday, September 13, 2025 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Thursday, September 18, 2025 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Friday, September 19, 2025 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 20, 2025 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Sunday, September 21, 2025 | Henderson, NV | Lee’s Family Forum

Thursday, September 25, 2025 | Ridgedale, MO | Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Friday, September 26, 2025 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, September 27, 2025 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sunday, September 28, 2025 | Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Friday, October 3, 2025 | Sandy, UT | Sandy Amphitheater

Saturday, October 4, 2025 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sunday, October 5, 2025 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

*Non Live Nation Dates | +Free Event, no on-sale