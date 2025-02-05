Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life has revealed additional artists for their 2025 lineup.

The festival, scheduled for September 18 to 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds, has been steadily rolling out its lineup. Leading the charge is previously announced Slayer, whose headlining performance marks a return after their 2024 set was canceled due to Hurricane Helene.

Joining Slayer at the top of the bill are A Perfect Circle and Lamb of God. Another highlight of the lineup is the reunion of Acid Bath, who will be making appearances at four Danny Wimmer Presents festivals in 2025, including Louder Than Life, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Inkcarceration.

The recently reunited letlive. is set to take the stage, along with Lorna Shore. Other notable acts include Mudvayne, Static-X, Black Veil Brides, and Walls of Jericho.

Fans can also look forward to performances from Counterparts, Chimaira, 12 Stones, Spineshank, Ra, Superheaven, Thrown, and Drain, with more artists being announced daily through Louder Than Life’s social media channels.

For additional information and ticketing information, festivalgoers can visit louderthanlifefestival.com.

A list of revealed artists as of Wednesday, February 5, can be found below:

Louder Than Life 2025 Lineup

Slayer

Acid Bath

Letlive.

Lorna Shore

Counterparts

Static-X

Mudvayne

Thrown

Chimaira

Walls of Jericho

12 Stones

Landmvrks

Black Veil Brides

Spineshank

A Perfect Circle

Ra

Superheaven

Lamb of God

Drain