Louder Than Life Festival 2025: Lamb of God, Lorna Shore, Counterparts
Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life has revealed additional artists for their 2025 lineup.
The festival, scheduled for September 18 to 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds, has been steadily rolling out its lineup. Leading the charge is previously announced Slayer, whose headlining performance marks a return after their 2024 set was canceled due to Hurricane Helene.
Joining Slayer at the top of the bill are A Perfect Circle and Lamb of God. Another highlight of the lineup is the reunion of Acid Bath, who will be making appearances at four Danny Wimmer Presents festivals in 2025, including Louder Than Life, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Inkcarceration.
The recently reunited letlive. is set to take the stage, along with Lorna Shore. Other notable acts include Mudvayne, Static-X, Black Veil Brides, and Walls of Jericho.
Fans can also look forward to performances from Counterparts, Chimaira, 12 Stones, Spineshank, Ra, Superheaven, Thrown, and Drain, with more artists being announced daily through Louder Than Life’s social media channels.
For additional information and ticketing information, festivalgoers can visit louderthanlifefestival.com.
A list of revealed artists as of Wednesday, February 5, can be found below:
Louder Than Life 2025 Lineup
Slayer
Acid Bath
Letlive.
Lorna Shore
Counterparts
Static-X
Mudvayne
Thrown
Chimaira
Walls of Jericho
12 Stones
Landmvrks
Black Veil Brides
Spineshank
A Perfect Circle
Ra
Superheaven
Lamb of God
Drain
