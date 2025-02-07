My Morning Jacket is heading out on a U.S. tour this spring in support of their forthcoming new album, Is. They will be joined by Bendigo Fletcher, Grace Cummings, Lacey Guthrie, Future Killer and The Jesse Lee’s on select dates.

Titled “My Morning Jacket ‘is’ On Tour,” the one-month trek will start from Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga on April 1, making stops in Austin, Milwaukee, Kansas City, their hometown Louisville, and more before wrapping up in New Orleans on May 4 at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Along the way, the band will also perform at their ‘traditional’ concert vacation, “One Big Holiday.” The three-day event will take place in Miramar Beach, Florida from April 3-5, 2025, produced by the U.S.-based music vacation experience company Topeka.

My Morning Jacket’s tenth studio album, Is, will arrive on March 21 via ATO Records. The lead single “Time Waited” from the album met audience last month.

“We’re so excited to get back out on the road with all of you and celebrate the release of our new album,” the band posted on social media. “We have a whole run of awesome shows including some very special hometown shows in Louisville. We’d love to see you there!”

They launched a co-headlining tour with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats last fall, which included the single “Aren’t We One?”

Known for their dynamic live performances, My Morning Jacket formed in 1998 and released nine studio albums, including their most recent 2021 self-titled album. They like to blend rock and country genres with an experimental, psychedelic sound.

The band received Grammy Award nominations for Best Alternative Album with 2008’s Evil Urges, 2011’s Circuital, and 2015’s The Waterfall. The 2015 album was followed by the release of the second edition of the sequel, The Waterfall II, in 2020. The single “Feel You” from the album reached No. 1, being the first ever song of the band ranking at the top of the Billboard songs chart.

My Morning Jacket consists of vocalist/guitarist Jim James, bassist Tom Blankenship, drummer Patrick Hallahan, guitarist Carl Broemel, and keyboardist Bo Koster.

Fans can visit My Morning Jacket’s official website for tickets to the tour.

See the full touring schedule below:

My Morning Jacket 2025 Tour Dates

04/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

04/03-5 – Miramar Beach, FL @ My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

04/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

04/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

04/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/13 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

04/17 – Athens, OH @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

04/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

04/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

04/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

04/25 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

04/26 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

04/27 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

05/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District

05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival