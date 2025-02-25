Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts Announce Love Earth World Tour

Neil Young is hitting the road once again — this time teaming up with The Chrome Hearts — for the Love Earth world tour. The tour is slated to kick off this summer and make stops at stages across Europe, the UK, and North America.

The Love Earth tour is set to begin on June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden, marking the start of the European leg. From there, Young is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels and Berlin before closing out his international dates on July 8 in Stuttgart.

The North American stops are slated to launch on August 8 in Charlotte at PNC Music Pavilion. From there, the “Knockin’ on Heavens Door” singer is set to make stops in Detroit, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Chicago and Denver before wrapping up on September 15 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Joining Young on stage are The Chrome Hearts: Spooner Oldham on the Farfisa organ, Micah Nelson on guitar and vocals, Corey McCormick on bass and vocals, and Anthony LoGerfo behind the drums.

An exclusive 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members is set to begin February 25. General ticket sales open to the public on Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Notably, Young is once again partnering with Farm Aid, the organization he co-founded in 1985. Through this collaboration, the tour will feature HOMEGROWN Concessions, an initiative that brings sustainably produced food from family farms directly to concert venues.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit neilyoung.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Jun 18 Rättvik, Sweden Dalhalla

Jun 20 Bergen, Norway Bergenhus Fortress

Jun 22 Copenhagen, Denmark Tiøren

Jun 26 Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle

Jun 30 Brussels, Belgium Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square

Jul 01 Groningen, Netherlands Drafbaan Stedpark

Jul 03 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne

Jul 04 Mönchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

Jul 08 Stuttgart, Germany Cannstatter Wasen

Aug 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 10 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Aug 13 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Aug 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Aug 21 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Aug 23 New York, NY Jones Beach

Aug 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods

Aug 27 Chicago, IL Northerly Island

Sep 01 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sep 05 George, WA The Gorge

Sep 06 Vancouver, BC Deer Lake Park

Sep 10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater

Sep 15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl