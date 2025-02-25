Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts Announce Love Earth World Tour

ConcertsVictoria Drum2 hours ago

Neil Young is hitting the road once again — this time teaming up with The Chrome Hearts — for the Love Earth world tour. The tour is slated to kick off this summer and make stops at stages across Europe, the UK, and North America. 

The Love Earth tour is set to begin on June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden, marking the start of the European leg. From there, Young is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels and Berlin before closing out his international dates on July 8 in Stuttgart. 

The North American stops are slated to launch on August 8 in Charlotte at PNC Music Pavilion. From there, the “Knockin’ on Heavens Door” singer is set to make stops in Detroit, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Chicago and Denver before wrapping up on September 15 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. 

Joining Young on stage are The Chrome Hearts: Spooner Oldham on the Farfisa organ, Micah Nelson on guitar and vocals, Corey McCormick on bass and vocals, and Anthony LoGerfo behind the drums. 

An exclusive 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members is set to begin February 25. General ticket sales open to the public on Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Notably, Young is once again partnering with Farm Aid, the organization he co-founded in 1985. Through this collaboration, the tour will feature HOMEGROWN Concessions, an initiative that brings sustainably produced food from family farms directly to concert venues.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit neilyoung.com

A complete list of tour dates can be found below: 

Love Earth World Tour Dates 

Jun 18 Rättvik, Sweden Dalhalla 

Jun 20 Bergen, Norway Bergenhus Fortress 

Jun 22 Copenhagen, Denmark Tiøren 

Jun 26 Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle 

Jun 30 Brussels, Belgium Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square 

Jul 01 Groningen, Netherlands Drafbaan Stedpark 

Jul 03 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne 

Jul 04 Mönchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark 

Jul 08 Stuttgart, Germany Cannstatter Wasen 

Aug 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion 

Aug 10 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront 

Aug 13 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre 

Aug 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center 

Aug 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage 

Aug 21 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion 

Aug 23 New York, NY Jones Beach 

Aug 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods 

Aug 27 Chicago, IL Northerly Island 

Sep 01 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre 

Sep 05 George, WA The Gorge 

Sep 06 Vancouver, BC Deer Lake Park 

Sep 10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater 

Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater 

Sep 15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

