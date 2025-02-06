Pallbearer will head out on a U.S. tour in March in support of their latest album, Mind Burns Alive, with support from Cinder Well.

The doom metal band will start their run at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge on March 1, and pay visits to San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Diego, Oklahoma City, and more before wrapping their trek in Fayetteville at JJ’s Live on March 29.

“As we pass through the end of winter we’ll cross the southwest, with support from Cinder Well,” the band posted on social media. “We hope to bring a shared intensity and catharsis amidst these darkened days.”

Formed in 2008 in Little Rock, Arkansas, Pallbearer are known with their tunes blending elements of doom metal, slowcore, rock and dark folk. They dropped five studio albums: Sorrow and Extinction (2012), Foundations of Burden (2014), Heartless (2017), Forgotten Days (2020), and Mind Burns Alive that was released in 2024. They also delivered several singles and EPs, as well as their 2012 live album.

Pallbearer currently consist of Brett Campbell on lead vocals, guitar, synthesizer; Joseph D. Rowland on bass, lead and backing vocals, electric and acoustic piano, synthesizer; Devin Holt on guitar, backing vocals; and Mark Lierly on drums.

Following their U.S. run, the metal band will tour across Europe, making stops in cities like Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Paris, London, and more, throughout May.

Fans can visit band’s website for tickets and tour schedule.

Pallbearer – 2025 Tour Dates

03/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live *

03/02 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box *

03/03 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves *

03/05 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

03/07 – Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club *

03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Midnight Hour *

03/24 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer *

03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick *

03/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Insideout *

03/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

03/29 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live *

* = w/ Cinder Well