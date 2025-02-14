The British rockers of The Kooks will head out on a North American leg of their “All Over the World Tour” this spring.

“We made some of the greatest memories as a band on our last U.S. tour and ever since we’ve been counting the days till we can return,” frontman Luke Pritchard said in a statement. “This time with loveleytheband and playing material from our new album, it’s going to be magic. We can’t wait to see you all out on the road.”

The 18-date trek is set to kick-off at Mtelus in Montreal on May 27. From there, they’ll appear in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, and Oakland, stopping at venues along the way like New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, Chicago’s Salt Shed, the Mission Ballroom in Denver, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Showbox SODO in Seattle June 21.

Tickets for the newly-announced dates head on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find The Kook’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

The Kooks | All Over The World North American US Tour

5/27 – Mtelus – Montreal, QC

5/28 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON

5/30 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

6/03 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

6/04 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/06 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

6/07 – The Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

6/09 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

6/10 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

6/11 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

6/13 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

6/14 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

6/17 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6/18 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

6/20 – McMenamins Grand Lodge – Portland, OR

6/21 – Showbox SODO – Seattle, WA