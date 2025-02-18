President Donald Trump has taken over Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center, and amid the move, the venue has already faced some major programming changes.

Most notably, the venue has cancelled a planned tour of the children’s musical “Finn.” The production, which is commissioned and first premiered last year, sold-out during its initial run at the Kennedy Center. While the venue noted in a statement that its decision was a financial one, the production has been dubbed “controversial” as its themes could be portrayed as a metaphor for the LGBTQ+ community.

In a joint statement, creators of the musical — Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond — noted that “while it’s not a surprise given the events of the last week, it is a heartbreak.”

“But we will not be silenced,” the creators continued. “And we will not abandon the kids we wrote this show for. They are already under attack from every side. We didn’t ask for this joy bomb of a show to be part of the resistance, but here we are.”

The creators asked for a call to action, urging fans to follow their Instagram to help get the show “out to audiences who need it most.”

The actors’ and stage managers’ union Actors’ Equity also spoke-out after the cancellation, writing that they are “outraged at the news.”

“Since its founding, the Kennedy Center has represented the full breadth of American culture; It is disturbing to see the new leadership of this institution move so swiftly to suppress viewpoints they do not agree with,” Actors’ Equity said. “And it is beyond appalling that the art they find so dangerous is a joyful children’s musical encouraging young people to be true to themselves and follow their dreams. Actors’ Equity Association stands with the company of this production and is watching developments carefully.”

In addition to “Finn,” other artists have voluntarily cancelled their upcoming performances, including comedian Issa Rae and rock band Low Cut Connie. Additionally, musicians Ben Folds and Renee Fleming have resigned from their roles as artistic advisors.

The public have spoken-out about the direction of the Kennedy Center, with many worried of its future under Trump’s leadership. The President previously said that he plans to eliminate drag shows and “woke” art at the venue.