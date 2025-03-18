BABYMETAL Plots Summer 2025 Tour with Black Veil Brides, Jinjer, and Bloodywood

BABYMETAL have announced a new run of tour dates for 2025, hitting major cities across North America in support of their latest work. The chart-topping Japanese metal outfit will kick off their summer schedule in Houston and wrap up in Phoenix.

Slated to begin on June 13 at 713 Music Hall in Houston, BABYMETAL’s tour will bring the trio to major markets like New York City, Toronto, and San Francisco before concluding on July 23 in Phoenix. Certain dates will include sets by Black Veil Brides, Bloodywood, or Jinjer, offering a formidable lineup for metal fans.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins March 19 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FUNKY, while general ticket sales begin March 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete event details, visit BABYMETAL’s official website.

Launched in 2010, BABYMETAL have cultivated a global fan base with their fusion of J-pop melodies and heavy metal instrumentation, coining the “kawaii metal” genre in the process. Led by vocalists Su-metal and Moametal, the group has toured internationally and collaborated with a variety of hard rock and metal icons.

BABYMETAL 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 06/13 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/14 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/17 Yuengling Center – Tampa, FL (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/18 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/20 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/21 Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/24 The Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York, NY (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/25 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/27 Mohegan Arena – Uncasville, CT (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/28 TD Pavilion at The Mann Center – Philadelphia, PA (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 06/30 Place Bell – Laval, QC (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 07/02 Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 07/03 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood) 07/05 Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI 07/06 Saint Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood) 07/08 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood) 07/09 The Armory – Minneapolis, MN (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood) 07/11 The JunkYard – Denver, CO (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood) 07/14 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center – Vancouver, BC (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood) 07/15 accesso ShoWare Center – Kent, WA (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood) 07/17 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood) 07/20 Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood) 07/21 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood) 07/23 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)

