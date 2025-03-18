BABYMETAL Plots Summer 2025 Tour with Black Veil Brides, Jinjer, and Bloodywood

ConcertsVictoria Drum7 seconds ago

BABYMETAL have announced a new run of tour dates for 2025, hitting major cities across North America in support of their latest work. The chart-topping Japanese metal outfit will kick off their summer schedule in Houston and wrap up in Phoenix.

Slated to begin on June 13 at 713 Music Hall in Houston, BABYMETAL’s tour will bring the trio to major markets like New York City, Toronto, and San Francisco before concluding on July 23 in Phoenix. Certain dates will include sets by Black Veil Brides, Bloodywood, or Jinjer, offering a formidable lineup for metal fans.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by BABYMETAL (@babymetal_official)

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins March 19 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FUNKY, while general ticket sales begin March 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete event details, visit BABYMETAL’s official website.

Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces including BABYMETAL Tickets from Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the high service fees common on many ticketing sites.

Launched in 2010, BABYMETAL have cultivated a global fan base with their fusion of J-pop melodies and heavy metal instrumentation, coining the “kawaii metal” genre in the process. Led by vocalists Su-metal and Moametal, the group has toured internationally and collaborated with a variety of hard rock and metal icons.

BABYMETAL 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
06/13713 Music Hall – Houston, TX (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/14The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/17Yuengling Center – Tampa, FL (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/18Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/20Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/21Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/24The Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York, NY (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/25MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/27Mohegan Arena – Uncasville, CT (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/28TD Pavilion at The Mann Center – Philadelphia, PA (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
06/30Place Bell – Laval, QC (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
07/02Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
07/03Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI (w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood)
07/05Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI
07/06Saint Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)
07/08Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)
07/09The Armory – Minneapolis, MN (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)
07/11The JunkYard – Denver, CO (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)
07/14Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center – Vancouver, BC (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)
07/15accesso ShoWare Center – Kent, WA (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)
07/17The Masonic – San Francisco, CA (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)
07/20Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)
07/21Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)
07/23Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ (w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood)

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”

