Beyoncé Expands Cowboy Carter Tour With Second Las Vegas Show
Beyoncé is expanding her Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour once again.
The global artist has added a second show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 26. The newly announced performance will take place just one night after her previously scheduled July 25 show in Sin City.
Tickets for the additional date are set to go on sale to the general public on March 25 at 12 p.m. local time. However, members of the BeyHive fan club will have the first chance to snag seats through an exclusive pre-sale launching on March 20 at 12 p.m. local time.
Other pre-sales will follow, including artist pre-sales on March 24 and additional opportunities for Citi cardmembers, Verizon Up, and Mastercard holders before the general sale opens.
When the Cowboy Carter tour was initially unveiled on February 3, it featured 22 dates across eight cities in North America and Europe. However, due to “overwhelming demand,” additional shows have been tacked onto the schedule in six of those eight markets.
The tour is slated to kick off on April 28 and run through July 26, featuring stops in cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is also slated for a six night run at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, followed by three nights performing at Stade de France.
The Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour arrives in support of Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, which took home the coveted Album of the Year honor at the Grammy Awards.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour Dates
April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
July 26, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium