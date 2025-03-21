Beyoncé Expands Cowboy Carter Tour With Second Las Vegas Show

Beyoncé is expanding her Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour once again.

The global artist has added a second show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 26. The newly announced performance will take place just one night after her previously scheduled July 25 show in Sin City.

Tickets for the additional date are set to go on sale to the general public on March 25 at 12 p.m. local time. However, members of the BeyHive fan club will have the first chance to snag seats through an exclusive pre-sale launching on March 20 at 12 p.m. local time.

Other pre-sales will follow, including artist pre-sales on March 24 and additional opportunities for Citi cardmembers, Verizon Up, and Mastercard holders before the general sale opens.

When the Cowboy Carter tour was initially unveiled on February 3, it featured 22 dates across eight cities in North America and Europe. However, due to “overwhelming demand,” additional shows have been tacked onto the schedule in six of those eight markets.

The tour is slated to kick off on April 28 and run through July 26, featuring stops in cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is also slated for a six night run at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, followed by three nights performing at Stade de France.

The Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour arrives in support of Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, which took home the coveted Album of the Year honor at the Grammy Awards.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

July 26, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium