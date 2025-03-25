Bruce Springsteen Added to Patti Smith Celebration Lineup

Bruce Springsteen | photo by Dharmabumstead, via Wikimedia Commons

Bruce Springsteen has joined the lineup for “People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith,” an event honoring the iconic songwriter. The concert will take place on Wednesday at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Springsteen joins other acts such as R.E.M. ‘s Michael Stipe, Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kim Gordon, Matt Berninger of The National, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Ben Harper. Other notable performers include Courtney Barnett, Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and Chrissie Hynde.

The event’s musical director, Tony Shanahan—who has frequently collaborated with Smith—will lead the house band for the night. Backing the performances will be Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on bass, Steve Jordan of The Rolling Stones on drums, former Bob Dylan guitarist Charlie Sexton, and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ keyboardist Benmont Tench.

The tribute concert is the latest installment of City Winery founder and CEO Michael Dorf’s “Music Of” benefit series. This annual event raises funds for music education programs aimed at supporting underserved youth, with all net proceeds directed toward this cause.

Notably, the celebration concert coincides with a milestone anniversary for Smith, marking 50 years since the release of her 1975 album Horses. To commemorate the album, Smith is embarking on a 2025 tour, kicking off in October. Meanwhile, Springsteen is gearing up for a tour across the UK and Europe this summer.