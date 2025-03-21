Chicago’s ARC Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup

Image taken from the official website of ARC Festival

ARC Festival, the annual electronic music event of Chicago, celebrates its fifth year with a lineup of almost 100 artists and bands on August 29-31 at Chicago’s Union Park.

Hosting both established musicians and emerging talents each year, the festival announced that lineup of 2025 edition will include Eric Prydz (who will appear under his aliases Pryda and Cirez D), Jamie xx, Amelie Lens, Richie Hawtin, Fisher, John Summit, Luciano, Sub Focus, Claude VonStroke, John Summit, and many more.

In addition to individual sets, the festival offers back-to-back (b2b) performances. This year, it is expected to feature performances of b2b sets from Honey Dijon and Derrick Carter, Skream and Hamdi, Cajmere and Carl Craig, Ahadadream and Nikki Nair, Boys Noize and VTSS, Adam Beyer and Layton Giordani, Green Velvet and Skepta Más Tiempo, among many others. All musicians will perform across four stages, which are Grid, elrow, Expansions and Area 909.

Festival pass holders will be able to attend a series of after-parties across various venues in Chicago. The “ARC After Dark” series will offer exclusive performances by 80 artists at 30 parties for five nights from Thursday, August 27 to Monday, September 1.

Visit ARC Festival’s official website for tickets and more information.