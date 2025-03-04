Eric Clapton Reveals Brief U.S. Run

Eric Clapton is bringing his legendary guitar skills back to the stage with a newly announced run of U.S. tour dates set for September 2025. The six-show trek will take him to major cities across the country, including stops in Nashville, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Uncasville.

The tour is scheduled to kick-off on September 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, before making its way through key markets like Madison Square Garden in New York and TD Garden in Boston. The final performance is set for September 20 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

The Wallflowers will provide direct support throughout the jaunt.

Tickets for the tour will be available via presale beginning Thursday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale follows on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find ticketing details on Eric Clapton’s official website. Additionally, tickets will be available through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating standard service fees. Find tickets here: Eric Clapton Tickets.

As one of the most celebrated guitarists in music history, Clapton has won multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame three times—as a solo artist and as a member of The Yardbirds and Cream. His signature blend of blues and rock has influenced generations of musicians, and his live performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Eric Clapton U.S. Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Monday, September 8, 2025 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN Thursday, September 11, 2025 Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH Saturday, September 13, 2025 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Tuesday, September 16, 2025 TD Garden – Boston, MA Friday, September 19, 2025 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Saturday, September 20, 2025 Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

