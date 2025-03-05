Heart Announces ‘An Evening With’ U.S. Tour

Legendary rock band Heart has announced a new round of tour dates this year, dubbed An Evening With Heart tour.

The newly-added performances begin on May 31 in Atlantic City, NJ, and will take the band through stops including Detroit, St. Louis, Dallas, and Orlando before concluding in Hollywood, FL, on June 28. Fans can look forward to seeing Heart perform at some of the most notable venues in the country, such as the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Ravinia Festival in Illinois, and Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The tour promises an evening filled with classic hits and deep cuts from their decades-spanning career.

An artist ticket pre-sale for the newly announced tour begins Wednesday (March 5) at 10 a.m. local time using the code DREAMS, while the general on-sale begins Friday (March 7) at 10 a.m. local time via Heart’s official website. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees: Heart Tickets.

These shows follow Heart’s previously-announced “Royal Flush Tour.” The North American leg of “The Royal Flush Tour” was set to kick-off this past August, however, Ann Wilson shared that she had to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. Ann noted that the postponement was “merely a pause” as “I’ve much more to sing.”

Heart, formed by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, has been a staple of rock music since the ’70s. With timeless hits like “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” and “Alone,” the band has earned a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Heart – ‘Royal Flush Tour 2025’

DateVenue and City
03/08Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT
03/09ExtraMile Arena, Boise, ID
03/11Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
03/13Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC
03/14Moda Center, Portland, OR
03/20Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB
03/21Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB
03/24Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB
03/26Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
03/28Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
03/29Charleston Civic Center Coliseum, Charleston, WV
03/31KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
04/02Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
04/04Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON
04/05Videotron Centre, Québec, QC
04/10Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON
04/12Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT
04/13Agganis Arena, Boston, MA
04/16Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

Heart – ‘An Evening With Heart’ 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
May 31Hard Rock – Atlantic City, NJ
June 1Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA
June 3Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY
June 4Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI
June 6Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL
June 7Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre – Hinckley, MN
June 10Ford Center – Evansville, IN
June 12The Fabulous Fox – St. Louis, MO
June 14Texas Trust CU Theatre – Grand Prairie, TX
June 15H-E-B Center – Cedar Point, TX
June 17Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX
June 18Raising Cane’s River Center – Baton Rouge, LA
June 20Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL
June 22North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC
June 24VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
June 25Hertz Arena – Estero, FL
June 27Kia Center – Orlando, FL
June 28Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL

