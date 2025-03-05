Heart Announces ‘An Evening With’ U.S. Tour

Legendary rock band Heart has announced a new round of tour dates this year, dubbed An Evening With Heart tour.

The newly-added performances begin on May 31 in Atlantic City, NJ, and will take the band through stops including Detroit, St. Louis, Dallas, and Orlando before concluding in Hollywood, FL, on June 28. Fans can look forward to seeing Heart perform at some of the most notable venues in the country, such as the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Ravinia Festival in Illinois, and Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The tour promises an evening filled with classic hits and deep cuts from their decades-spanning career.

An artist ticket pre-sale for the newly announced tour begins Wednesday (March 5) at 10 a.m. local time using the code DREAMS, while the general on-sale begins Friday (March 7) at 10 a.m. local time via Heart’s official website. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees: Heart Tickets.

These shows follow Heart’s previously-announced “Royal Flush Tour.” The North American leg of “The Royal Flush Tour” was set to kick-off this past August, however, Ann Wilson shared that she had to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. Ann noted that the postponement was “merely a pause” as “I’ve much more to sing.”

Heart, formed by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, has been a staple of rock music since the ’70s. With timeless hits like “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” and “Alone,” the band has earned a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Heart – ‘Royal Flush Tour 2025’

Date Venue and City 03/08 Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT 03/09 ExtraMile Arena, Boise, ID 03/11 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA 03/13 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC 03/14 Moda Center, Portland, OR 03/20 Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB 03/21 Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB 03/24 Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB 03/26 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI 03/28 Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN 03/29 Charleston Civic Center Coliseum, Charleston, WV 03/31 KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY 04/02 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC 04/04 Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON 04/05 Videotron Centre, Québec, QC 04/10 Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON 04/12 Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT 04/13 Agganis Arena, Boston, MA 04/16 Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

Heart – ‘An Evening With Heart’ 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City May 31 Hard Rock – Atlantic City, NJ June 1 Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA June 3 Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY June 4 Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI June 6 Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL June 7 Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre – Hinckley, MN June 10 Ford Center – Evansville, IN June 12 The Fabulous Fox – St. Louis, MO June 14 Texas Trust CU Theatre – Grand Prairie, TX June 15 H-E-B Center – Cedar Point, TX June 17 Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX June 18 Raising Cane’s River Center – Baton Rouge, LA June 20 Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL June 22 North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC June 24 VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL June 25 Hertz Arena – Estero, FL June 27 Kia Center – Orlando, FL June 28 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”