Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan to Headline WorldPride Music Festival in D.C.

The WorldPride Music Festival is getting ready to take over RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. on June 6 and 7.

The two-day event aims to give back, with proceeds benefiting the Capital Pride Alliance and other local LGBTQ+ organizations. Slated to lead this year’s festival are headliners Jennifer Lopez and Troye.

“WorldPride Music Festival is a moment the world will remember,” says Jake Resnicow, Executive Producer of the festival. “With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we’re creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts, and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before.”

Alongside J.Lo and Sivan, festivalgoers can expect performances from RuPaul, Paris Hilton, Kim Petras, Tinashe, Rita Ora, Zedd, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis, Raye, and Purple Disco Machine.

Recognized as one of OUT100’s Most Influential LGBTQ People of the Year, Resnicow is spearheading the event in collaboration with Capital Pride and Club Glow, the East Coast’s longest-running electronic music promoter. Notably, this year’s festival coincides with the 50th anniversary of Pride in the nation’s capital.

‘Hosting this festival in our nation’s capital makes it even more powerful — it’s not just a party, it’s a global movement,” Resnicow added.

Fans looking to secure their spots can join the waitlist ahead of the public sale. Full details and registration can be found at WorldPride25.com.

A complete lineup can be found below:

WorldPride Music Festival Lineup