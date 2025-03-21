Jorge Medina & Josi Cuén Bring ‘Juntos’ to North America

Jorge Medina & Josi Cuén Bring ‘Juntos’ to North America

ConcertsVictoria Drum2 hours ago

Jorge Medina and Josi Cuén are teaming up to bring their Juntos: Así o Más Claro y Que Critiquen Tourto the United States.

The two former lead vocalists of iconic banda groups are joining forces for a co-headlining trek across the states, launching June 13 in San Jose, California and concluding September 13 in Las Vegas.

The extensive tour will visit arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including stops at Los Angeles’ new Intuit Dome, Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Ball Arena in Denver, and Toyota Center in Houston.

Tickets for the Juntos: Así o Más Claro y Que Critiquen Tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 21. Fans can find ticket information through official channels and ticketing websites.

Additionally, tickets are available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding the service fees often found on other platforms.
Jorge Medina Tickets | Josi Cuén Tickets

Jorge Medina rose to fame as the longtime lead singer of La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, while Josi Cuén earned widespread acclaim as the voice of Banda El Recodo. Now, they’re coming together to celebrate their solo careers and a shared legacy in banda and regional Mexican music, delivering a must-see event for fans across the country.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Jorge Medina & Josi Cuén – Juntos: Así o Más Claro y Que Critiquen Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Jun 13SAP Center – San Jose, CA
Jun 14Intuit Dome – Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA
Jun 27Save Mart Center – Fresno, CA
Jun 28Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
Jul 11Maverik Center – Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 13Ball Arena – Denver, CO
Jul 18Acrisure Arena – Palm Desert, CA
Jul 19Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ
Jul 25Santander Arena – Reading, PA
Jul 26Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
Jul 27Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA
Aug 02Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL
Aug 09Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA
Aug 10PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
Aug 14Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR
Aug 15Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX
Aug 16Sames Auto Arena – Laredo, TX
Aug 22Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX
Aug 23Bert Ogden Arena – Edinburg, TX
Aug 24Toyota Center – Houston, TX
Sep 13Michelob Ultra Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Spotify Adds "Concerts Near You" Discovery Playlist

Spotify Adds "Concerts Near You" Discovery Playlist

Madeline Page 9 minutes ago
Read More
Beyoncé Expands Cowboy Carter Tour With Second Las Vegas Show

Beyoncé Expands Cowboy Carter Tour With Second Las Vegas Show

Victoria Drum 4 hours ago
Read More
Chicago's ARC Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup

Chicago's ARC Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup

Itir Yildiz 5 hours ago
Read More