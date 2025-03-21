Jorge Medina & Josi Cuén Bring ‘Juntos’ to North America

Jorge Medina and Josi Cuén are teaming up to bring their Juntos: Así o Más Claro y Que Critiquen Tourto the United States.

The two former lead vocalists of iconic banda groups are joining forces for a co-headlining trek across the states, launching June 13 in San Jose, California and concluding September 13 in Las Vegas.

The extensive tour will visit arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including stops at Los Angeles’ new Intuit Dome, Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Ball Arena in Denver, and Toyota Center in Houston.

Tickets for the Juntos: Así o Más Claro y Que Critiquen Tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 21. Fans can find ticket information through official channels and ticketing websites.

Jorge Medina rose to fame as the longtime lead singer of La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, while Josi Cuén earned widespread acclaim as the voice of Banda El Recodo. Now, they’re coming together to celebrate their solo careers and a shared legacy in banda and regional Mexican music, delivering a must-see event for fans across the country.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Jorge Medina & Josi Cuén – Juntos: Así o Más Claro y Que Critiquen Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Jun 13 SAP Center – San Jose, CA Jun 14 Intuit Dome – Los Angeles, CA Jun 21 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA Jun 27 Save Mart Center – Fresno, CA Jun 28 Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA Jul 11 Maverik Center – Salt Lake City, UT Jul 13 Ball Arena – Denver, CO Jul 18 Acrisure Arena – Palm Desert, CA Jul 19 Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ Jul 25 Santander Arena – Reading, PA Jul 26 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Jul 27 Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA Aug 02 Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL Aug 09 Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA Aug 10 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC Aug 14 Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR Aug 15 Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX Aug 16 Sames Auto Arena – Laredo, TX Aug 22 Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX Aug 23 Bert Ogden Arena – Edinburg, TX Aug 24 Toyota Center – Houston, TX Sep 13 Michelob Ultra Arena – Las Vegas, NV

