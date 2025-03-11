Knocked Loose, Lamb of God to Headline Inaugural UNHINGED Fest

Knocked Loose and Lamb of God are bringing their heavy sound to a new two-day “extreme music event,” UNHINGED Festival, this July in Colorado.

The festival is set to take place from July 26 to 27 at National Western Stockyards. Alongside the headliners, metal groups The Dillinger Escape Plan, In This Moment, Body Count, Gatecreeper, and Power Trip are slated to take the stage, as well as the electro-punkers of The Garden, industrial/noise rock group Health, beatdown hardcore band Sunami, hardcore’s Terror, and metalcore’s Catch Your Breath.

Other acts set to perform throughout the weekend include Sanguisugabogg, Jesus Piece, Khemmis, Angel Du$t, The Callous Daoboys, and Castle Rat, with Big Ass Truck, Nailed Shut MA, and In The Company of Serpents among the artists rounding-out the bill.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the UNHINGED brand in Denver alongside the incredible team at AEG Rocky Mountains,” UNHINGED creator and producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to create something truly unique for fans in Colorado, and we look forward to expanding the UNHINGED experience to new markets across the country.”

Aside from music, fans can partake in craft beer tasting at UNHINGED from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day. For an addition $15 per day, fans over the age of 21 have the option to add the tasting to their festival tickets.

Two-day general admission passes will be available via a presale on Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. MT, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. MT via the festival’s official website.

Find UNHINGED’s full lineup below: