Korn Plots 2025 Canadian Tour with Gojira and Loathe

Korn have unveiled a run of 2025 tour dates that will see the band hitting multiple festivals as well as arenas across North America and Europe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KoRn (@korn_official)

| RELATED: Aftershock 2025: blink-182, Deftones, Korn, Bring Me The Horizon |

Beginning May 8 in Columbus, Ohio, Korn will make stops in Daytona Beach, FL, Clisson, FR, East Rutherford, NJ, and Sacramento, CA, among other cities. The new Canadian dates include stops in Quebec City, QC, Montreal, QC, London, ON, Winnipeg, MB, Calgary, AB, Edmonton, AB and Vancouver, BC.

The band’s festival engagements include Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville and Hellfest, while additional arena and stadium dates extend into October.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins March 27 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FUNKY, followed by a general on-sale March 28 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete details, visit Korn’s official website.

| RELATED: Welcome to Rockville 2025: Green Day, Shinedown, Linkin Park, Korn |

Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces, including Korn Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees so common on other sites.

Formed in 1993, Korn have been credited as one of the creators of the nu metal genre. They’ve released multiple platinum albums and toured around the world, known for their fusion of metal and hip-hop, as well as for their introspective lyrical themes and dynamic live performances.

Korn 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 05/08 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Columbus, OH 05/18 Welcome to Rockville, Daytona Beach, FL 06/19 Hellfest, Clisson, FR 08/27 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 08/28 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 09/17 Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON 09/19 Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC 09/20 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC 09/22 Canada Life Place, London, ON 09/25 Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB 09/28 Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB 09/29 Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB 10/01 Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC 10/04 Aftershock, Sacramento, CA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.