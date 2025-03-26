Korn Plots 2025 Canadian Tour with Gojira and Loathe

ConcertsVictoria Drum7 hours ago

Korn have unveiled a run of 2025 tour dates that will see the band hitting multiple festivals as well as arenas across North America and Europe.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KoRn (@korn_official)

| RELATED: Aftershock 2025: blink-182, Deftones, Korn, Bring Me The Horizon

Beginning May 8 in Columbus, Ohio, Korn will make stops in Daytona Beach, FL, Clisson, FR, East Rutherford, NJ, and Sacramento, CA, among other cities. The new Canadian dates include stops in Quebec City, QC, Montreal, QC, London, ON, Winnipeg, MB, Calgary, AB, Edmonton, AB and Vancouver, BC.

The band’s festival engagements include Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville and Hellfest, while additional arena and stadium dates extend into October.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins March 27 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FUNKY, followed by a general on-sale March 28 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete details, visit Korn’s official website.

| RELATED: Welcome to Rockville 2025: Green Day, Shinedown, Linkin Park, Korn

Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces, including Korn Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees so common on other sites.

Formed in 1993, Korn have been credited as one of the creators of the nu metal genre. They’ve released multiple platinum albums and toured around the world, known for their fusion of metal and hip-hop, as well as for their introspective lyrical themes and dynamic live performances.

Korn 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
05/08Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Columbus, OH
05/18Welcome to Rockville, Daytona Beach, FL
06/19Hellfest, Clisson, FR
08/27MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
08/28MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
09/17Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON
09/19Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC
09/20Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
09/22Canada Life Place, London, ON
09/25Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB
09/28Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB
09/29Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB
10/01Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
10/04Aftershock, Sacramento, CA

