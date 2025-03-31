‘Just Disgusting’: Lady Gaga Fans Cry Foul Over Expensive ‘Mayhem Ball’ Tour Ticket Prices

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates were announced Wednesday morning. (Graphic via Lady Gaga on X)

‘Just Disgusting’: Lady Gaga Fans Cry Foul Over Expensive ‘Mayhem Ball’ Tour Ticket Prices

ConcertsOlivia Perreault24 minutes ago

Lady Gaga is bringing ‘The Mayhem Ball‘ across the globe this year, though fans are calling ticket prices “outrageous.”

The newly added dates begin on July 16 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and span major cities including Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto and Chicago. The series of performances features Gaga returning to arena settings, where she can produce a more intimate yet still theatrical experience for her fans.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” Gaga said in a statement posted to X, noting that “this show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it.”

Tickets for the North American dates went on sale via a Citi cardholders presale on Monday, March 31. Fans took to social media to call-out the ticket prices, which ranged from a few hundred dollars in the nosebleeds to over $1,000 in lower sections of the arena.

Lady Gaga’s ticket prices have priced-out some of her most loyal fans, with many placing the blame on Ticketmaster’s infamous dynamic pricing system. The ticketing strategy, which has garnered attention over the past year and was even shortlisted for Oxford Dictionary’s 2024 Oxford Word of the Year, increases prices based on demand. While its supporters argue that such practices discourage “scalping” by making it harder for people to turn a profit by reselling tickets, it has drawn extreme backlash from fans, who often feel ripped off.

We’ve seen artists use this practice across all genres; from Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan to Sleep Token and Green Day, fans have cried foul over these egregious prices. Alongside fans, some artists have called-out the practice; both Iron Maiden and The Cure said they opted-out of the use of dynamic pricing on tour.

Neil Young is the latest artist to express his distaste for Ticketmaster’s practices; he that he would no longer sell “Platinum” tickets on Ticketmaster for his upcoming tour, citing that the increasing amount of money for an artist makes him uncomfortable. 

More tickets to Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem Ball Arena Tour” head on sale via a Verizon presale on April 1 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an artist presale April 2 at 12 p.m. local time with registration here. The general public on sale begins April 3 at 12 p.m. local time here. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like ScoreBig, with no added service fees – with a bonus 10% off of tickets for TicketNews readers using promo code “TICKETNEWS10”. For more information, visit Lady Gaga Tickets.

