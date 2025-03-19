Molotov Vocalist Announces Hiatus, Replacement Amid Health Issues

Vocalist and guitarist of the Mexican rock band Molotov, Tito Fuentes, has announced a hiatus to deal with some health issues.

According to Fuentes, he is undergoing physical and mental rehabilitation, though he did not offer further details on the matter.

“I am in a process of both physical and mental rehabilitation that has led me to be absent from the stage during the last Molotov concerts,” Fuentes said in a statement. “Putting my health as a priority, I have decided not to return to play until I am 100%.”

During his hiatus, Fuentes will be replaced by former Molotov member and leader of the defunct band Moderatto, Jay de la Cueva. Fuentes noted that de la Cueva is “not only a great musician and dear friend,” but “also one of the founding members of the band, and I am sure it will be a great show to see him with them at Vive Latino.”

While Fuentes did not announce when he would return to the stage, he said he hopes to “soon.”

Molotov is currently on a Latin American run in celebration of their 30th anniversary. They also just performed at Vive Latino festival in Mexico City. This week, the band revealed they will cross the U.S. this fall, kicking-off a run at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on September 12.

Throughout the jaunt, Molotov will appear in Los Angeles, Houston, Irving, San Antonio, Phoenix, and El Paso before wrapping-up at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on September 28.

Tickets to the U.S. tour are available during a presale on Wednesday, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. ET here. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find Molotov’s U.S. tour dates below:

Molotov | 30th Anniversary Tour

Sept. 12: House of Blues — Anaheim, CA

Sept. 13: SOMA San Diego — San Diego, CA

Sept. 14: The Wiltern — Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 18: 713 Music Hall — Houston, TX

Sept. 19: The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory — Irving, TX

Sept. 20: Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX

Sept. 21: Aztec Theatre — San Antonio, TX

Sept. 25: Orpheum Theatre — Phoenix, AZ

Sept. 26: El Paso County Coliseum — El Paso, TX

Sept. 28: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL