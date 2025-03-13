Mumford & Sons Announce Arena Tour Across UK & Europe

Mumford & Sons are gearing up for their return to the stage, announcing an extensive UK, Ireland, and European arena tour, set for later this year.

The British band has lined up a total of 19 area shows, kicking off on November 6 at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena and wrapping up on December 10 at London’s O2 Arena. Alongside the arena dates, Mumford & Sons will also be headlining two outdoor concerts, a night at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on July 4 and a performance at the Arena di Verona in Italy on July 7.

The band is also set to headline Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana in July.

Notably, the new dates follow a string of global performances in March at venues such as the Sydney Opera House, Hollywood Palladium, Chicago Theatre, Allied Music Centre and Brooklyn Paramount.

| RELATED: Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons Set to Headline Under the Big Sky Festival 2025 |

Presale tickets for the new dates are available beginning March 18. Any remaining tickets will move to a general public on-sale from 10 a.m. local time on March 20.

Fans can find ticket information and links at the official Mumford & Sons website or on secondary marketplaces like Mumford & Sons Tickets via Ticket Club, which helps users save on extra service .

Additionally, the “Little Lion Man” singers are getting ready to release a new album, Rushmore, set to debut on March 28.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

Mumford & Sons Live Tour Dates

Date Venue and City March 17 Sydney Opera House – Sydney, Australia March 20 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA March 22 Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL March 23 Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON March 26 Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY July 4 Malahide Castle – Dublin, Ireland July 7 Arena di Verona – Verona, Italy Nov. 6 Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden Nov. 7 Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark Nov. 10 Uber Arena – Berlin, Germany Nov. 12 Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany Nov. 13 Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium Nov. 14 Adidas Arena – Paris, France Nov. 16 Rockhal – Luxembourg Nov. 17 Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands Nov. 19 Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy Nov. 20 Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland Nov. 21 Unipol Forum – Milan, Italy Nov. 23 Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, Spain Nov. 25 Sagres Campo Pequeno – Lisbon, Portugal Dec. 2 OVO Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland Dec. 3 Co-op Live – Manchester, England Dec. 5 Utilita Arena – Sheffield, England Dec. 7 Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England Dec. 8 Utilita Arena – Cardiff, Wales Dec. 10 The O2 – London, England

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”