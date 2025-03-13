Mumford & Sons Announce Arena Tour Across UK & Europe

Mumford & Sons Announce Arena Tour Across UK & Europe

ConcertsVictoria Drum2 hours ago

Mumford & Sons are gearing up for their return to the stage, announcing an extensive UK, Ireland, and European arena tour, set for later this year.

The British band has lined up a total of 19 area shows, kicking off on November 6 at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena and wrapping up on December 10 at London’s O2 Arena. Alongside the arena dates, Mumford & Sons will also be headlining two outdoor concerts, a night at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on July 4 and a performance at the Arena di Verona in Italy on July 7.

The band is also set to headline Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana in July. 

Notably, the new dates follow a string of global performances in March at venues such as the Sydney Opera House, Hollywood Palladium, Chicago Theatre, Allied Music Centre and Brooklyn Paramount.

| RELATED: Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons Set to Headline Under the Big Sky Festival 2025 |

Presale tickets for the new dates are available beginning March 18. Any remaining tickets will move to a general public on-sale from 10 a.m. local time on March 20.

Fans can find ticket information and links at the official Mumford & Sons website or on secondary marketplaces like Mumford & Sons Tickets via Ticket Club, which helps users save on extra service .

Additionally, the “Little Lion Man” singers are getting ready to release a new album, Rushmore, set to debut on March 28.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

Mumford & Sons Live Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
March 17Sydney Opera House – Sydney, Australia
March 20Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
March 22Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
March 23Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON
March 26Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY
July 4Malahide Castle – Dublin, Ireland
July 7Arena di Verona – Verona, Italy
Nov. 6Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden
Nov. 7Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark
Nov. 10Uber Arena – Berlin, Germany
Nov. 12Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany
Nov. 13Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium
Nov. 14Adidas Arena – Paris, France
Nov. 16Rockhal – Luxembourg
Nov. 17Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov. 19Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy
Nov. 20Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland
Nov. 21Unipol Forum – Milan, Italy
Nov. 23Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, Spain
Nov. 25Sagres Campo Pequeno – Lisbon, Portugal
Dec. 2OVO Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland
Dec. 3Co-op Live – Manchester, England
Dec. 5Utilita Arena – Sheffield, England
Dec. 7Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England
Dec. 8Utilita Arena – Cardiff, Wales
Dec. 10The O2 – London, England

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Billy Corgan Reveals ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ Opera Concerts

Billy Corgan Reveals ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ Opera Concerts

Itir Yildiz 1 hour ago
Read More
Lady Gaga Returns to Brazil for Monumental Copacabana Beach Performance

Lady Gaga Returns to Brazil for Monumental Copacabana Beach Performance

Victoria Drum 4 hours ago
Read More
Sleep Token Reveal US Arena Tour to Support Forthcoming Record 'Even in Arcadia'

Sleep Token Reveal US Arena Tour to Support Forthcoming Record 'Even in Arcadia'

Olivia Perreault 6 hours ago
Read More