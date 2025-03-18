New York’s UBS Arena Receives SAFETY Act Designation

UBS Arena | Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons

New York’s UBS Arena in Elmont has officially been granted the SAFETY Act Designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

This recognition makes it the only arena in the New York metropolitan market to receive the status, underscoring its commitment to public safety.

“We hold the safety of our guests, staff, athletes, and artists in the highest regard,” said Michael Sciortino, general manager of UBS Arena. “To have the Department of Homeland Security recognize the planning, investments, and dedication that have been made since the inception of UBS Arena is an honor. This designation reinforces that the work we have done and continue to do is setting the venue as an industry leader within the space.”

The SAFETY Act—short for “Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies”—was created in 2002 as part of the Homeland Security Act. The designation is awarded to organizations implementing effective security measures that align with the federal government’s anti-terrorism objectives. With this recognition, UBS Arena now joins a group of just four arenas nationwide to receive the status.

Designed and operated by Oak View Group, the 18,500-seat venue opened its doors in late 2021. The arena’s designation falls under the Protective Design Program, meaning its structural design and systems architecture have been evaluated and deemed effective in mitigating security threats.

Notably, UBS Arena is set to welcome performances by top artists including Mary J. Blige, Kane Brown, Beenie Man, Chris Stapleton, Maná, Sebastian Maniscalco, Katt Williams, and Gabriel Iglesias this year. Sports fans can also look forward to events such as TNA Wrestling, Professional Bull Riders (PBR), and New York Islanders games.