Peoria Sports Complex Names Event Tickets Center Official Ticket Resale Partner

Peoria Stadium (Photo" User ISU_79 on Flickr CC by 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

PEORIA, Ariz. – Peoria Sports Complex, the spring training home of the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, has named Event Tickets Center as its Official Resale Market Partner. The agreement is expected to provide an easier way for fans to find and purchase tickets for spring training matchups, Arizona Fall League games and other special events held at the complex.

Located just off Bell Road in Peoria’s busy shopping district, Peoria Sports Complex features a main stadium with a capacity of roughly 12,000, in addition to 12 practice fields. The Mariners and Padres have committed to training at the facility through 2034. The venue is also one of six host sites for Arizona Fall League action, drawing baseball enthusiasts eager to watch top young players develop before reaching Major League Baseball rosters.

“At Event Tickets Center, our goal is to make every moment memorable,” said Jesse Morgan, affiliate marketing manager at Event Tickets Center. “We’re excited to partner with Peoria Sports Complex—connecting passionate fans with the thrill of spring training and beyond. Our platform delivers a seamless ticket experience, whether fans are looking for tickets day-of or ahead of time. We can’t wait to welcome more fans to enjoy America’s favorite pastime.”

The deal underscores Event Tickets Center’s growing roster of partnerships spanning college and professional sports, as well as promotional companies and athletes. As the Official Resale Market for Peoria Sports Complex, Event Tickets Center will offer direct access to tickets for some of the most in-demand dates on the spring training calendar, as well as seating for other seasonal events.

Both organizations share the goal of enhancing the fan experience by making it simpler than ever to catch a ballgame or special event. Fans can visit Event Tickets Center online or follow Peoria Sports Complex on social media for updates on upcoming games, promotions and ticketing information.