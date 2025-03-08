Phoenix Suns/Mercury Bring OneCourt to Vision-Impaired Fans

OneCourt device

The Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation and Ticketmaster announced a partnership with OneCourt to introduce a breakthrough in-game experience for fans who are blind or have low vision. The collaboration makes ten OneCourt tactile broadcast devices available at every Suns home game—currently the most in the NBA—at no charge to fans.

OneCourt’s technology converts real-time NBA gameplay data into audio and trackable vibrations on a tablet-sized device. By running their fingertips across the display, users can sense each play with intuitive, rapid-fire pulses tied to the game action.

“We are excited to further the fan experience with OneCourt’s innovative technology and offer more fans the opportunity to feel connected to the game,” said Sarah Krahenbuhl, executive director of the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation. “The devices help make Suns games more accessible, which is part of our continued commitment to elevate the game experience one fan at a time.”

Ticketmaster’s Senior Director of Client Development, Scott Aller, echoed that sentiment, noting the importance of inclusive design in live events. “Through our partnership with the Phoenix Suns and OneCourt, we’re transforming how blind and low-vision fans experience the game,” Aller said. “We’re proud to support initiatives like this that make live events more accessible and engaging for all fans.”

OneCourt, a Seattle-based startup that began as an undergraduate project at the University of Washington in 2021, provides this tactile broadcast technology as part of its mission to expand accessibility in live sports. “By providing ten devices at PHX Arena, we are demonstrating what’s possible when technology, sports and community come together,” said OneCourt founder and CEO Jerred Mace. “OneCourt is setting a new standard for accessibility in live sports.”

Fans interested in using a OneCourt device can request one in advance or visit Guest Services in the arena pavilion on game day. The units are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals from Saavi Services for the Blind, a Phoenix-area rehabilitation training center, tested the devices at a recent Suns game and provided feedback that helped finalize the deployment. Currently, OneCourt’s offerings are available in three NBA venues and have garnered support as part of the 2025 NBA Launchpad program and a Microsoft AI For Accessibility Grant.

Through this partnership, the Suns, Ticketmaster and OneCourt aim to create a more welcoming environment at live sports events, demonstrating the growing commitment throughout the league to make basketball accessible to every fan.