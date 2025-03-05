Post Malone Reveals Pre-Concert Tailgate Ahead of Select Stadium Tour Dates

Post Malone is bringing a round of free pre-game tailgate events to select stadiums on his “Big Ass Stadium Tour.”

“The Travelin’ Tailgate” offers a free day of live music, food, cold brew, exclusive branded merchandise, carnival games, and photo opportunities, as well as tattoos by Malone’s personal tattoo artists from Oxford Circle Tattoos. Throughout the day, attendees also have the opportunity to win a 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

During each stop, a DJ will open the show, followed by performances from local artists. Gates will open at 12 p.m. and the event will run through 6 p.m. during each stop.

Tailgate events will take place at select stadium shows on Malone’s tour, including Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Ford Field in Detroit, Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High. He’ll also bring the tailgate to Arlington, Atlanta, Boston, and Ridgedale before wrapping-up at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on June 21.

Find the participating Travelin’ Tailgate dates below:

Post Malone | Travelin’ Tailgate 2025

May 3 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

May 9 – Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

May 11 – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 18 – Detroit, MI, Ford Field

May 24 – Philadelphia, PA. Citizens Bank Park

May 31 – Boston, MA, Gillette Stadium

June 8 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

June 13 – Ridgedale, MO, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 15 – Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High

June 21 – Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

Find Post Malone’s full list of stadium tour dates below, featuring Jelly Roll and Sierra Farrell on select dates:

Post Malone | “The Big Ass Stadium Tour”

Tue Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium^

Sat May 03 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Wed May 07 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Fri May 09 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium^

Sun May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium^

Tue May 13 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium^

Sun May 18 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field^

Tue May 20 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium^

Thu May 22 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field^

Sat May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed May 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium^

Thu May 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Sat May 31 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

Wed Jun 04 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium*

Tue Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium*

Tue Jun 24 – Boise, ID – Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell