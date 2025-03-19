Predators, Penguins to Duel in Sweden for NHL’s Global Series

Graphic via NHL.com

The NHL is headed back overseas for the 2025 Global Series Sweden, with the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins scheduled to face off for two regular-season games at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena on November 14 and 16. The matchup, presented by Fastenal, marks the League’s 15th season featuring games beyond North American borders.

Both franchises bring plenty of star power for the Swedish showcase. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion now in his 21st NHL season, will skate in just his second overseas appearance with the Penguins since 2008. He’ll be joined by a dynamic roster that includes Swedish standouts Emil Bemstrom, Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell, as well as Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

For Nashville, longtime Swedish goal-scorer Filip Forsberg will return to his home country as the franchise’s all-time goals leader. The Predators last ventured abroad in the 2022 NHL Global Series Czechia. They now boast a roster packed with international names, including captain Roman Josi (Switzerland), Juuse Saros (Finland), and Steven Stamkos (Canada), in addition to fellow Swedes Andreas Englund and Adam Wilsby.

Tickets will first become available to fans attending “Hockey Day in Sweden,” an event in Linköping running March 21-22. A formal presale begins on March 25 at livenation.se, followed by the public on-sale on March 26 at 10 a.m. CET (5 a.m. ET).

Stockholm has hosted the highest number of NHL regular-season games of any city outside North America, and the Avicii Arena will welcome NHL play for the first time since completing extensive renovations earlier this year. This pair of contests will be the 47th and 48th NHL regular-season games played overseas.

Sweden remains a key global market for the NHL. Nearly 10 percent of active League players were born there, a factor that helped drive the success of the recent 4 Nations Face-Off—a best-on-best tournament that included teams representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Puck drop for the Friday, November 14, contest is set for 8 p.m. CET, with the Sunday, November 16, game getting underway at 3 p.m. CET. Both are part of the NHL’s efforts to broaden its international presence and bring more live-action hockey experiences to fans across the globe.