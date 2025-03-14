Ray LaMontagne Announces 20th Anniversary Tour for ‘Trouble’

ConcertsVictoria Drum2 hours ago

Ray LaMontagne will celebrate two decades since his breakthrough debut with the newly announced Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will kick off the trek on August 23 in Boise, spanning multiple states and cities before wrapping in October with a three-night stand at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

Stops along the road include iconic outdoor spaces like Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, a two-night run at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and visits to storied concert halls such as Massey Hall in Toronto and Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion. The dates will see LaMontagne revisit the material that launched his career, plus other favorites from his expanding repertoire.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for the Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour begins on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY) via Ticketmaster. General on-sale follows on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets and additional information can be found on Ray LaMontagne’s official website. For secondary market options, including Ray LaMontagne Tickets, fans can explore Ticket Club, which helps members save by eliminating many of the fees typically tacked on at checkout.

LaMontagne burst onto the scene with his 2004 album Trouble, quickly earning a dedicated audience for his soulful blend of folk, rock, and alt-country. Notably, the anniversary tour will be the first time his debut album will be played in full live. 

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Ray LaMontagne Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
08/23Morrison Center – Boise, ID
08/26Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO
08/27Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
08/29Holland Center – Omaha, NE
08/30Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL
08/31Orpheum Theatre – Minneapolis, MN
09/02Hancher Auditorium – Iowa City, IA
09/03Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO
09/05 – 09/06Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
09/07Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OH
09/09The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater – Syracuse, NY
09/10F.M. Kirby Center – Wilkes-Barre, PA
09/12Freeman Arts Pavilion – Selbyville, DE
09/13The Met – Philadelphia, PA
09/14Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA
09/16DPAC – Durham, NC
09/17Peace Center – Greenville, SC
09/19The Louisville Palace – Louisville, KY
09/20Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI
09/21Akron Civic Theatre – Akron, OH
09/23 – 09/24Massey Hall – Toronto, ON
09/26 – 09/27Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA
09/29 – 09/30State Theatre – Portland, ME
10/02 – 10/04Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”

 

