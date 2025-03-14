Ray LaMontagne Announces 20th Anniversary Tour for ‘Trouble’

Ray LaMontagne will celebrate two decades since his breakthrough debut with the newly announced Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will kick off the trek on August 23 in Boise, spanning multiple states and cities before wrapping in October with a three-night stand at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

Stops along the road include iconic outdoor spaces like Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, a two-night run at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and visits to storied concert halls such as Massey Hall in Toronto and Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion. The dates will see LaMontagne revisit the material that launched his career, plus other favorites from his expanding repertoire.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for the Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour begins on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY) via Ticketmaster. General on-sale follows on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets and additional information can be found on Ray LaMontagne's official website.

LaMontagne burst onto the scene with his 2004 album Trouble, quickly earning a dedicated audience for his soulful blend of folk, rock, and alt-country. Notably, the anniversary tour will be the first time his debut album will be played in full live.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Ray LaMontagne Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 08/23 Morrison Center – Boise, ID 08/26 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO 08/27 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO 08/29 Holland Center – Omaha, NE 08/30 Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL 08/31 Orpheum Theatre – Minneapolis, MN 09/02 Hancher Auditorium – Iowa City, IA 09/03 Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO 09/05 – 09/06 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN 09/07 Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OH 09/09 The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater – Syracuse, NY 09/10 F.M. Kirby Center – Wilkes-Barre, PA 09/12 Freeman Arts Pavilion – Selbyville, DE 09/13 The Met – Philadelphia, PA 09/14 Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA 09/16 DPAC – Durham, NC 09/17 Peace Center – Greenville, SC 09/19 The Louisville Palace – Louisville, KY 09/20 Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI 09/21 Akron Civic Theatre – Akron, OH 09/23 – 09/24 Massey Hall – Toronto, ON 09/26 – 09/27 Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA 09/29 – 09/30 State Theatre – Portland, ME 10/02 – 10/04 Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

