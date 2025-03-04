Tank to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ for Limited Engagement

Durrell “Tank” Babbs is getting ready to make his Broadway debut in Alicia Keys “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Tank’s run is set to begin on March 11 for a 13-week engagement at the Shubert Theatre. The Grammy-nominated artist is slated to take on the role of Davis, succeeding original cast member Brandon Victor Dixon. Dixon’s final performance is scheduled for March 9.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage is a dream come true,” Tank shared in a statement. “Music and acting have always been a part of my journey, and now, I get to bring them together in a whole new way. The energy of live theatre is unmatched, and I’m honored to join this incredible cast and be part of telling this powerful story through Alicia Keys’ music. This transition is both thrilling and humbling, and I can’t wait to give audiences everything I’ve got!”

Alicia Keys expressed her enthusiasm about Tank joining “Hell’s Kitchen.” “From songwriting to producing to performing, Tank brings so many talents to the table as a multi-faceted artist,” Keys said.

“We are thrilled he has chosen to make his Broadway debut at Hell’s Kitchen, and we can’t wait to show audiences the power and vulnerability he brings to the role of Davis.”

Directed by Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen” opened on Broadway on April 20, following previews that began on March 28. Notably, the production, which features a book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Camille A. Brown, was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 2024. It went on to with Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

For more information and ticket details theatergoers can visit HellsKitchen.com.