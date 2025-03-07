UFC, WWE Events Head to Perth in Expanded TKO Partnership

WWE and UFC logos placed over image | Photo Perth CBD skyline from State War Memorial Lookout, 2023, 04.jpg: Kgbo derivative work: Georgfotoart, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. and the Western Australia Government announced an expansion of their partnership, which will see Perth host additional UFC and WWE events over the next year.

Through the partnership, WWE events will head to Perth for three nights at RAC Arena, featuring SmackDown, a Premium Live Event, and Raw, following WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in February 2024, which brought-in 52,000 fans.

As agreed upon last year, UFC and the WA Government will bring two UFC events to Perth within two years. UFC 305 DU PLESSIS vs. ADESANYA, which took place last year, broke records with a crowd of over 14,000 and marked the highest-grossing event in RAC Arena history. The second event, UFC FIGHT NIGHT, will take place at the RAC Arena later this year.

Peter Dropick, executive vice president of event development and operations for TKO, noted that “Perth is a world-class city, home to many passionate UFC and WWE fans, and we’re thrilled to expand this partnership with the WA Government.”

“Perth’s tourism hospitality is second to none, and UFC and WWE will proudly showcase the city and its wonderful people to the world through our global broadcasts reaching more than one billion homes across 170 countries,” Dropick said. “We thank Premier Cook and the WA Government for making this possible.”

Details regarding tickets for the upcoming WWE and UFC events will be announced in the coming months. Fans can register for a WWE presale opportunities here, as well as UFC presale opportunities here. VIP Experience packages will also be available via On Location.