Weeztix Created as Eventix, Weezevent Merge

Eventix, a Netherlands-based ticketing platform, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by announcing a new brand identity and expanded partnership. Effective immediately, the company is rebranding as Weeztix following a merger with Weezevent, one of Europe’s largest independent ticketing providers.

Founded a decade ago with a focus on open API ticketing technology, Eventix has steadily grown from a local startup into an international platform. With this latest move, Weeztix will retain its core focus on custom-built ticketing services, while Weezevent brings to the table additional offerings ranging from accreditation and cashless services to access control solutions.

“We are proud to become Weeztix and team up with the Weezevent group,” said Joost, CEO of Eventix. “This creates new opportunities internationally and enhances our offering. Our existing customers will experience no changes—our team, product, and dedication remain the same.”

Weezevent CEO Pierre-Henri Deballon welcomed the integration, calling it “a powerful synergy that will enhance our offerings and provide greater value to event organizers all over Europe. Together, we will continue to redefine the ticketing experience.”

Though they will collaborate closely, Weeztix and Weezevent will maintain separate product development paths and tailored market strategies. Both aim to better serve a wide array of clients by combining their expertise to deliver more comprehensive and flexible event solutions.

Weeztix officials say the rebrand underscores their commitment to empowering event organizers with innovative and independent ticketing tools. For more information, visit weeztix.com.