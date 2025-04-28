Anuel AA Takes Charlotte Sept. 14

Anuel AA (Photo via ScoreBig)

Latin music fans in North Carolina are gearing up for Anuel AA’s performance at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Sept. 14, 2025. The Puerto Rican artist has captivated audiences worldwide with his raw lyrical approach and a high-energy fusion of reggaeton and trap. Charlotte’s diverse music scene makes it the perfect spot for an evening of dance-ready beats and emotionally charged vocals, all delivered with Anuel AA’s trademark intensity.

Bojangles Coliseum boasts a vibrant atmosphere that enhances every concert experience, and for Anuel AA’s show, it’s sure to be filled with excitement. Attendees can look forward to hearing some of his biggest hits, along with potential new tracks that showcase his continually evolving artistry. With an impressive social media following and numerous chart-topping singles, Anuel AA remains a key figure in shaping the direction of Latin urban music.

Tickets to this event are on sale now through the Bojangles Coliseum box office or at ScoreBig, which offers upfront pricing and no hidden fees. If you’re seeking a night of unapologetically fun and fresh sounds, this concert should be top of your list. Don’t miss your chance to see one of the genre’s rising legends live in action.

