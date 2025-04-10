Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Mark your calendars for September 17 at 7 p.m. when Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio bring their Missionary Impossible Tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. This expansive outdoor venue is well-known for its summer concerts, drawing fans from across the region for big-name performances under open skies.

Tickets are on sale at the Ruoff Music Center’s official site. Alternatively, grab your seats at ScoreBig, where no hidden fees allow a stress-free purchase for Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio tickets and thousands of other events. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Blink-182’s fusion of pop-punk riffs and infectious lyrics propelled them to global success, while Alkaline Trio’s introspective take on punk rock has forged a dedicated following. Sharing the stage on this co-headlining tour, they promise a setlist jam-packed with singalong tracks, driving guitar lines, and the kind of high-energy performance that keeps fans coming back for more.

Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center has played host to countless legendary tours, and this stop is no exception. Audiences can expect top-tier production, comfortable seating, and an electric atmosphere the moment the lights dim. Whether you’re a seasoned concertgoer or a first-timer, the synergy between Blink-182’s timeless hits and Alkaline Trio’s genre-bending style will make this a night you won’t forget.

Shop for tickets to Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10